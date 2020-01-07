Introducing Gladskin Eczema Cream with Micreobalance™: A Swiss Scientific Breakthrough that Reduces Eczema Itch and Redness, Moisturizes while Rebalancing the Skin Microbiome in a Smarter and Safer Way

"Understanding the frustrations that most people with eczema go through every day, and the endless efforts they put forth to find a safe and effective treatment, we're excited to finally bring our patented endolysin science to the 30 million Americans suffering from eczema," says Skyler Stein, President of Gladskin USA.

Gladskin Works Differently

Healthy skin, just like a healthy gut, requires a balance of bacteria. When the bacteria on the skin, also known as the microbiome, become imbalanced, eczema can flare up. This is why Gladskin Eczema Cream works smarter, not stronger, to bring harmony to the skin's ecosystem and relieve the itch and redness caused by eczema. Gladskin's breakthrough formula contains Micreobalance, a protein that balances the skin microbiome while moisturizing. In addition, it is formulated with only a few ingredients, all of which are proven safe for sensitive skin.

"A perfectly designed tool, or in this case a product like Gladskin, is going to bring important aspects to anyone who has eczema. Be it a baby with the most delicate, sensitive skin or an adult with thick, leathery skin from a lifetime of inflammation and damage," says Dr. Peter Lio, board-certified dermatologist and Scientific Advisory Board member for the National Eczema Association. "Gladskin is going to help restore the skin barrier with moisturization, it's going to help rebalance the microbiome, and it's not going to cause damage because it's preservative-free. This is not something I can say about any other product on the market."

Gladskin represents a new category of non-prescription eczema treatment, and it is safe for everyone three months and older. Gladskin Eczema Cream should be applied twice daily, even in the absence of flares. It is free of steroids, fragrances, preservatives, drying alcohols and is hypoallergenic. It is also clinically proven to reduce eczema itch and redness, is dermatologist recommended and accepted by the National Eczema Association.

Gladskin Eczema Cream with Micreobalance is available at us.gladskin.com for $35 per 50ml bottle, shipped free directly to your door, and is backed by the Gladness Guarantee – love it or your money back.

About Gladskin

Gladskin was born from a discovery about the role of endolysin proteins in maintaining a balanced and healthy skin microbiome. This breakthrough was made by Professor Dr. Martin Loessner's Department of Health Sciences and Technology Laboratory at the ETH Zurich University in Switzerland. Gladskin is now made in the U.S., is FDA registered and available at us.gladskin.com. For more information, visit us online or find us @GladskinUS on social.

