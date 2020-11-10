Introducing GoldConnect, A Strategic New Wholesale Connectivity Provider Operating in Latin America and the Caribbean

With over 20 years in the telecommunications industry, Gold Telecom Inc. is committed to understanding the critical needs of wholesale clients and constituents. Taking this industry experience and forging it into one of the most advanced and innovative networks is the solid foundation of GoldConnect.

GoldConnect is faster and provides quick access to pricing via the search, quote and order processing tool. They are transparent within their end to end visibility and personalized support to help track incident resolution, while putting the customer first with dedicated support teams available 24x7. Lastly, GoldConnect's cutting-edge technology leverages automation to redefine the customer experience while offering more exclusive options.

"We fully understand the role of automation, transparency, personalized support and the positive impact of providing an exceptional customer experience. GoldConnect is fully committed to embracing the latest technologies, not only to provide the highest level of services, but also continually improve purchasing, delivery and service monitoring for our customers," said CEO Justo Valladares.

About GoldConnect

GoldConnect is a leading telecommunications provider with a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean. With more than 9 years of delivering network solutions to corporate clients and global Carriers, GoldConnect relies on its fully-owned award-winning network infrastructure and extensive partnerships to provide Network Solutions, Cloud Connection, Network Security and Data Center services in more than 40 countries in the region. For more information, please visit www.goldconnect.com.

