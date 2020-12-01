Introducing Goodyear Belts - power transmission belts for the automotive and industrial markets

"We are honored to be part of the incredible Goodyear heritage as we forge new relationships and product innovations." Tweet this

Goodyear Belts' new line features broad application coverage that meets or exceeds OEM specifications, refined engineering and advanced manufacturing. Belt materials for both standard and specialty belts have been designed and tested to provide dependable and durable service. For more information, visit www.goodyearbelts.com, write to [email protected], or call 855-492-3587.

About Adventry

Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, Adventry was founded by a group of entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds and extensive experience for the sole purpose of developing and commercial- izing belts under a license agreement with The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Goodyear Belts is the first of many products on the horizon.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innova- tion Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

