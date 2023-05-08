Introducing Great Robot: Your Free Go-To AI Business Newsletter

Get smarter about AI for business with the latest AI business news, tools & tactics in just five minutes a day

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Robot is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative and free daily AI business newsletter designed to help creators, entrepreneurs, and startups get smarter about AI for business in just five minutes a day.

The newsletter not only provides the latest AI business news, but also features unbiased AI software reviews and in-depth breakdowns of AI tactics that help you make money while saving time.

The key benefits of the daily newsletter include:

AI Business News: Keep up with the latest AI business news and learn how to ride the big waves of emerging AI trends.

AI Software Reviews: Get independent reviews of essential AI tools and discover how to use them to make your business shine.

Step-by-Step Tactics: Master the most effective AI strategies that bring in more dough and make your business run like a well-oiled machine.

"Our mission at Great Robot is to help people achieve financial and time freedom," says Founder & CEO Evan Tarver. "The rise of AI technology offers an unprecedented opportunity for anyone to build businesses that enable them to live their best lives. Our daily newsletter, packed with AI business news, software reviews, and detailed how-to guides, is the ultimate resource to leverage AI for business in 2023 and beyond."

About Great Robot:

Great Robot was created to explain AI for business in plain English. We're here to help you turn the complexities of artificial intelligence into actionable (and entertaining) insights that make money and save time. We're like your cool MBA friend, minus the boring lectures and bad jokes.

