Introducing Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras is now even greater! The organization, which has been inspiring and educating young musicians in Connecticut since 1961, has changed its name to Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras (GCTYO) to better reflect its current membership and goals for the future. GCTYO will continue to challenge students at every stage of their musical development and it will continue to provide innovative programming for the community to see and hear.

Visit GCTYO's brand new website at gctyo.org

Music Director Christopher Hisey, who just celebrated 10 years at the helm of GCTYO, and Executive Director Beth Ulman, will continue to lead GCTYO through the name change. Mr. Hisey shares what this name change means for the organization moving forward: "We are excited to present the GCTYO brand to young musicians and their families all over Connecticut. GBYO is really no longer an appropriate title for our organization. We are farther reaching than just the "Greater Bridgeport" area. Our members come from over 30 different towns in Connecticut, and our program has the potential to include more people and serve a larger community. There is great value in what we do, and now people from all over Connecticut will know we are there for them as well."

This season, in addition to many other concerts, GCTYO will present Cirque de la Symphonie at The Klein, combining classical music with the athleticism of cirque performers. GCTYO will also present a jazz concert in December featuring GCTYO Jazz Orchestras and a professional "Big Band."

GCTYO remains committed to its Bridgeport roots even as its membership has grown to more than 350 students in grades 5-12 from 32 communities all over Connecticut. GCTYO will continue to perform at The Klein in downtown Bridgeport and has started an afterschool lessons program serving young Bridgeport students. GCTYO maintains relationships with music teachers and other youth music organizations in Bridgeport, providing a goal for students who want to expand their musical experience by joining a youth orchestra. It is also an educational partner of Project Music in Stamford.

Founded in 1961, GCTYO has grown from one orchestra to ten distinct ensembles. GCTYO's developmentally progressive program gives musicians the opportunity to play at their highest level in a supportive and inclusive environment. All GCTYO ensembles are led by music educators who also perform professionally.

SOURCE Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras