Introducing Greeneum: A blockchain powered, decentralized platform built to incentivize green energy production

Greeneum's platform is a first of its kind marketplace and energy production management system. It enables contributors from around the world to invest in green energy projects including solar, hydro and wind power; while concurrently creating production efficiencies during demand fluctuations. Pilot projects currently underway include a grid operator in Cyprus and a micro-grid in Israel; and more are set to be announced throughout the course of 2018.

"Greeneum's first in kind platform enables people and companies to make contributions to green energy products around the world," said Greeneum founder Assaf Ben-Or. "Our goal is to foster increased use of renewable energy sources and reduce the carbon emissions that are contributing to climate change."

The GREEN Token is central to Greeneum's innovation story, and contributors can access it during a token pre-sale starting today, Earth Day. Qualified individuals will be able to start contributing to a wide variety of projects later this year.

Greeneum's innovative approach to green energy production, distribution and consumption management is enabled through key innovations including:

Crypto-based platform : Using an ERC-20 compliant token enables contributors to have one point of entry to contribute to projects around the world;

: Using an ERC-20 compliant token enables contributors to have one point of entry to contribute to projects around the world; Smart contracts: Enable efficiencies by disintermediating the various brokers and middlemen currently involved in these investments, and remove trust as a factor between counterparties;

Enable efficiencies by disintermediating the various brokers and middlemen currently involved in these investments, and remove trust as a factor between counterparties; Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS): Through use of artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, Greeneum enables electricity producers to anticipate demand in advance and direct resources accordingly; enabling them to create reserves and reduce production costs .

"By enabling contributors to help fund these projects and track their contributions, Greeneum is bringing a level of transparency to these projects not previously seen," Ben-Or continued. "And empowering utilities to better anticipate and manage costs, we are hopeful that these increased efficiencies will enable contributors to have an even greater impact on the projects they choose to participate in."

Greeneum was founded by a team of dedicated experts with experience across a wide variety of solar and renewable energy projects and startups including:

Assaf Ben-Or , founder and CEO

, founder and CEO Elya Katsir Dolev , co-founder and CTO

, co-founder and CTO Rodrigo Rapoport , COO

, COO Guillermo Wajner , CMO

Greeneum also has a strong advisory board and corporate partners including: IBM, d10e, Etherlabs Chain Dynamics, SolarChange, CoinAgenda and more.

About Greeneum

Greeneum is a global, decentralized network that aims to encourage the production, distribution and consumption of clean and sustainable energy. By using advanced technologies including blockchain, smart contracts and artificial intelligence, Greeneum is enabling the next generation of trust, transparency, security, actionable insights and forecasts for the global energy market.

To learn more about Greeneum, please visit www.greeneum.net.

