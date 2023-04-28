Introducing Greenlane: Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Forge Ahead with Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture

The charging network will provide battery-electric commercial vehicles access to high-performance, reliable and sustainable charging across the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and BlackRock Alternatives, through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business (BlackRock), today announced Greenlane™, the name of their joint venture to design, develop, install and operate a U.S. nationwide, high-performance zero-emission public charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. They also unveiled renderings of the site layout as a major milestone in the development of the project.

Greenlane™ addresses the urgent need for a publicly available, nationwide electric charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles, especially for long-haul freight operations, and is a critical step toward developing a sustainable zero-emission vehicle ecosystem across North America.

The more than $650 million joint venture has made significant progress since its inception in 2022. Greenlane's first site will be in Southern California, and multiple additional sites are being acquired along various freight routes. The joint venture team is collaborating on the necessary infrastructure to holistically deploy the charging network. Dedicated software and hardware teams are working on developing a custom, commercial vehicle reservation platform to provide fleet managers, dispatchers and drivers with an industry-leading customer experience.

The network of charging sites will be built on critical freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas. Where synergistic, Greenlane™ will leverage existing infrastructure and amenities while also adding complementary greenfield sites to fulfill anticipated customer demand. Greenlane's initial focus will be on battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, followed by hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell trucks, with plans to expand access to light-duty vehicles in the future to serve the greater goal of electrifying mobility.

"Greenlane is designed to begin to tackle one of the greatest hurdles to the trucking industry's decarbonization – infrastructure," said John O'Leary, president and chief executive officer, DTNA. "The nation's fleets can only transform with the critical catalyst of publicly accessible charging designed to meet the needs for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Together with our strong partners, BlackRock and NextEra Energy Resources, we are launching Greenlane to address the unique demands of the industry, support our mutual customers, and provide a dual benefit to all electric vehicle drivers who will be able to utilize this new network. We're excited to take this next step and look forward to sharing more of Greenlane's plans in the future."

"NextEra Energy Resources is excited about the expected impact of our partnership with DTNA and BlackRock, and the critical role that Greenlane will play in the decarbonization of the commercial transportation sector and the broader U.S. economy," said Rebecca Kujawa, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources. "As a publicly available charging network developed to serve medium and heavy-duty commercial fleets, Greenlane serves a critical infrastructure need for its customers utilizing newly developed charging and energy management software solutions, while being powered by renewable energy. Greenlane represents an important investment, leveraging NextEra Energy Resources' market leading experience in energy, analytics and infrastructure development to deliver end-to-end networking charging solutions through our NextEra Mobility subsidiary."

"Reliable charging infrastructure is a critical component of the electrification of the commercial trucking industry. Greenlane provides an exciting opportunity to partner with key players in the energy transition and bring institutional capital to the growing sector. We are thrilled to be taking the next step in this joint venture with NextEra Energy Resources and Daimler Truck North America and to install the charging network across key freight routes in the United States," said David Giordano, global head of climate infrastructure, BlackRock Alternatives.

Details on Greenlane's executive leadership and groundbreaking on the first site will be revealed soon.

For more information about Greenlane's commitment to sustainable transportation, visit https://www.drivegreenlane.com/. Greenlane will be in attendance at the 12th annual ACT Expo in Anaheim, CA, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center from May 1-4, 2023.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About NextEra Energy Resources

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources") is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 27,400 megawatts of total net generating capacity, primarily in 40 states and Canada as of year-end 2022. NextEra Energy Resources is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and is driving the development of the green hydrogen economy. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet. NextEra Energy Resources offers a wide range of clean energy solutions to help businesses and customers across the country meet their emissions reduction goals. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.nexteraeneryresources.com.

About BlackRock Alternatives

BlackRock Alternatives serves investors seeking outperformance in infrastructure, private equity, credit, real estate, hedge funds and multi-alternatives. We strive to bring our investors the highest quality investments by drawing upon our global footprint, superior execution capabilities and position as a preferred partner. BlackRock manages $320 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Resources, LLC; Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA); BlackRock Alternatives