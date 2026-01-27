INTRODUCING GREY GOOSE® BERRY ROUGE, A NEW FLAVORED VODKA AND A FRESH WAY TO ENJOY BERRIES

The new expression is crafted with natural ingredients, including hand-picked fruit, and no added sugar.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GREY GOOSE vodka, the #1 bestselling vodka in the super-premium category*, introduces its newest flavored offering, GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge. Marking the brand's largest flavored vodka release in a decade, GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge expands the GREY GOOSE portfolio with a naturally vibrant, berry-forward expression crafted with the same uncompromising standards as the French vodka's original marque.

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge and Rouge Royale Cocktail

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge is made with high-quality, natural ingredients, blending freshly picked strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries from the Mediterranean with GREY GOOSE's signature soft Picardy wheat and pure spring water from Gensac-la-Pallue. Infused with the natural essence of these fruits and no added sugar, preservatives or coloring, the vodka delivers a tangy, vivid taste bursting with ripe berry character balanced by GREY GOOSE's signature smooth texture for a long, clean finish.

"Consumers continue to seek cocktails made with spirits that are both premium and flavorful," said GREY GOOSE Vice President of Global Marketing Aleco Azqueta. "With Berry Rouge, we wanted to rethink what a flavored vodka can be, creating a multidimensional blend of four berries that delivers a vibrant flavor. It's a delicious way for consumers to pick pleasure without compromise, whether enjoyed on its own or mixed into a great cocktail."

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge brings a touch of French elegance and playful vibrancy to any occasion, from elevated brunches with friends to sophisticated date nights. As flavored vodka continues to rank as the #2 most popular cocktail base**, GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge was designed to be a versatile offering that can be enjoyed in a variety of cocktails, whether served simply with club soda or in the signature GREY GOOSE Rouge Royale, a spritz that blends the berry vodka with lemonade, brut rosé and soda water, and is garnished with fresh raspberries, blueberries, a lemon wheel, and a sprig of mint.

"At GREY GOOSE, we believe exceptional vodka begins with exceptional ingredients," said GREY GOOSE Master Distiller Gianluigi Torta. "For Berry Rouge, it was essential that we source the highest-quality, sun-ripened berries to ensure a flavor profile that tastes fresh and true to the fruit itself. The vibrant berry notes are carefully balanced with the signature smoothness of GREY GOOSE Vodka to produce a symphony of bright and sweet flavors."

GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $25.99 USD for 750mL. GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge can also be purchased at greygoose.com and more information on the product can be found here.

GREY GOOSE Rouge Royale

Ingredients:

1½ oz GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge Flavored Vodka

2 oz Lemonade

¾ oz Brut Rosé

¾ oz Soda Water

3 Fresh Raspberries

3 Fresh Blueberries

1 Lemon Wheel

Mint Sprig

Method:

In a wine glass, add GREY GOOSE Berry Rouge, lemonade, Brut Rosé and soda water over cubed ice and stir gently. Garnish with raspberries, blueberries, lemon wheel and sprig of mint.

About GREY GOOSE vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE ® Berry Rouge, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

