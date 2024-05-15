Introducing Groove Smart Wallet Trace From Groove Life®: An Ultra-Durable, Aluminum-Alloy Slim Wallet With Apple® Find My® Support

Groove Smart Wallet Trace Merges Minimalist Style, Groove Life's Signature Innovations and Apple Location Capabilities for the Ultimate Everyday Carry

SPRING HILL, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Life®, an innovator in lifestyle-enhancing accessories built for adventure, announces the debut of its latest groundbreaking product, the Groove Smart Wallet Trace. Featuring the same pioneering advancements found in the original minimalist Groove Wallet, the Groove Smart Wallet Trace takes it a step further with Apple's Find My network capabilities built in.

Crafted for adventure-seekers of all stripes, from active lifestyle and outdoor enthusiasts to urban dwellers who place a premium on style and convenience, the slim, low-profile, ultra-durable Groove Smart Wallet Trace merges Groove Wallet's signature innovations with the vast, global reach of the Find My network, offering unprecedented peace of mind for those who want more from their everyday carry. The Groove Smart Wallet Trace embodies the perfect synergy between functionality and practicality.

"We're beyond excited to unveil what we believe is the pinnacle of wallet technology – the Groove Smart Wallet Trace," said Peter Goodwin, Founder and CEO of Groove Life. "Expanding on the meticulous design and engineering of our top-selling Groove Wallet, the Groove Smart Wallet Trace provides security with Apple's Find My technology embedded within. Groove Smart Wallet Trace is not just a superior slim wallet with all the design enhancements you can ask for, it's the future of keeping your essentials safe."

In addition to integrating Find My, Groove Smart Wallet Trace's breakthrough features include:

RFID-Blocking Technology : Ensures personal information remains secure, safeguarding against data theft.

: Ensures personal information remains secure, safeguarding against data theft. Ultra-Thin Profile : Crafted to be less than 9.8mm thick, making it one of the most sleek and minimalist wallets available.

: Crafted to be less than 9.8mm thick, making it one of the most sleek and minimalist wallets available. Durable Aluminum-Alloy Body : Offers a durable, waterproof design that withstands the elements.

: Offers a durable, waterproof design that withstands the elements. Easy Access Mechanism : A simple thumb swipe fans out up to six cards for quick access.

: A simple thumb swipe fans out up to six cards for quick access. Advanced Card Security: Silicone bumpers keep fanned cards securely in place without sliding back down and a mechanical card arm holds cards firmly in position once they are slipped back into the wallet.

Silicone bumpers keep fanned cards securely in place without sliding back down and a mechanical card arm holds cards firmly in position once they are slipped back into the wallet. Detachable Money Clip : A strong, sleek black anodized clip holds up to ten folded bills, maintaining the wallet's minimalist aesthetic.

: A strong, sleek black anodized clip holds up to ten folded bills, maintaining the wallet's minimalist aesthetic. Innovative Stealth Design : Uniquely discreet, the wallet does not outwardly reveal its tracking capabilities, prioritizing security and privacy.

: Uniquely discreet, the wallet does not outwardly reveal its tracking capabilities, prioritizing security and privacy. Premium Materials and Construction: Precision-machined with a metal mechanism, rigorously tested to over 150,000 cycles for durability and reliability.

The Apple Find My network — made up of over a billion Apple devices — provides an easy, secure way to locate compatible personal items using the Find My app on iPhone®, iPad®, Mac®, or using the Find Items app on Apple Watch®. Find My requires iOS 14.5, iPadOS® 14.5, MacOS® Big Sur 11.1, and watchOS® 8.0 or later. The Find My network accessory program enables third-party companies to build finding capabilities into their products, letting users access Apple's Find My app to locate and keep track of important items, even when they're not nearby. The Find My network is anonymous and uses advanced encryption, meaning that no one else – not even Apple or Groove Life – can view the location of your items.

Starting today, the Groove Smart Wallet Trace is available in Midnight Black for $124.95 at GrooveLife.com . For more information about the Groove Smart Wallet Trace and other Groove Life products, please visit GrooveLife.com or connect with Groove Life on social media @groovelife.

About Groove Life:

Groove Life is at the forefront of creating innovative, high-quality lifestyle accessories that enhance customers' everyday lives. Founded in 2015 by Alaskan adventure guide Peter Goodwin, and best known for its silicone rings, belts, wallets and more, Groove Life is synonymous with quality, durability, style and a No-BS approach to life and adventure.

