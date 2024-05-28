Introducing Guardian Saints: A Veteran-Owned, High-Quality Commercial Cleaning Service Launches in Dallas-Fort Worth

Supporting North Texas' Business Boom with Premier Cleaning Services

DENTON, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning, a new venture founded by experienced business leader Amber Pizano, announces its official launch, bringing high-quality cleaning services to the DFW area. The company targets large-scale commercial offices and professional office buildings across a diverse range of industries.

Amber Pizano, Owner & CEO

"Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning is a vital part of the burgeoning economic ecosystem in North Texas. As the region prospers, there's a parallel growth in the need for services that support and enhance the business environment. Our venture is perfectly poised to meet this demand with a professional and innovative approach that sets us apart," says Amber Pizano, Owner and CEO at Guardian Saints.

Blending Service Excellence with Cutting-Edge Technology

Guardian Saints focus is on leveraging technology to streamline operations and boost customer satisfaction. Through advanced business operations and janitorial software, they work smarter, delivering exceptional cleaning services, flexible and reliable scheduling, and real-time support. Guardian Saints combines the reach and sophistication of an industry leader with the quality and personal touch of a mom-and-pop business. "Our commitment to innovation extends to every aspect of our business," says Amber. "From digital invoicing and payments to superior communication tools, we're dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient experience for our clients."

Guardian Saints goal is to create spaces that are not only hygienic but also safe and welcoming for everyone who enters. Their comprehensive commercial cleaning services include:

Environmentally friendly cleaning solutions

Specialized COVID-19 sanitation and virus mitigation services

Routine maintenance such as mopping, carpet care, vacuuming, and trash removal

Bathroom cleaning and restocking

Additional services like window cleaning, one-time event cleanup, etc.

Transforming Janitorial Work: A New Company Culture

Guardian Saints fosters a culture where employees are valued and empowered. Through technology and clear communication, they ensure their team members understand the impact of their work on their clients. Guardian Saints' commitment to employee satisfaction leads to superior service quality, exceeding industry standards. With military discipline and attention to detail, they provide consistent, high-quality cleaning solutions. As a trusted cleaning partner, Guardian Saints aims to reduce turnover, increase retention, and deliver consistently exceptional service, fostering lasting client relationships.

"My vision extends far beyond our current operations. We are committed to strategic growth and expansion, aiming to establish ourselves as a national leader in commercial cleaning. This includes broadening our client base, expanding services, and empowering our team for success. Through organic growth and strategic partnerships, we will solidify our position as a trusted name in the industry, delivering exceptional service from DFW to nationwide," says Amber Pizano.

About Guardian Saints: Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning delivers top-tier janitorial and office cleaning services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a foundation built on military discipline and corporate expertise, we revolutionize commercial cleaning through innovation and exceptional service. Our commitment to excellence ensures meticulous attention to detail, setting new standards in cleanliness and professionalism. As your trusted cleaning partner, we strive for enduring client relationships, reducing turnover, and consistently delivering superior service.

Media Contact:

Amber Pizano, owner & CEO of Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning

817-623-5797

[email protected]

http://www.guardiansaintscc.com/

SOURCE Guardian Saints Commercial Cleaning