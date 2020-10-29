Introducing HardyCHROM Burkholderia Cepacia Complex for USP <60>

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USP Chapter <60> describes tests to aid in detecting members of the Burkholderia cepacia complex group in non-sterile products. HardyChrom Bcc is highly selective for B. cepacia and 28 other Bcc strains, including B. cenocepacia and B. multivorans. HardyCHROM Bcc is inhibitory for P. aeruginosa. B. cepacia complex, comprised of 20 closely related species, are Gram negative, opportunistic bacteria that can grow in preserved aqueous oral/nasal liquids and topical products. This group of organisms is difficult to eliminate and capable of causing serious infections in patients with cystic fibrosis, those who are mechanically ventilated, or the immunosuppressed population with serious underlying disease.

5-day growth example

HardyChrom Bcc provides vivid identification of Burkholderia cepacia. Growth of B. cepacia, or members of the Bcc group, are detected by a visible color change after three days of incubation at 30-35◦, with formation of pink-to-magenta colonies.

Contact Hardy Diagnostics for more information. HardyChrom Bcc Cat. no. G335

Hardy Diagnostics was the first company to introduce chromogenic media to the United States in 1996.

Hardy Diagnostics is an FDA licensed and ISO 13485 certified manufacturer of medical devices for microbiological procedures in both clinical and industrial laboratories. The company manufactures about 2,700 products for the culture and identification of bacteria and fungi from its Santa Maria, California headquarters and a second manufacturing facility in Ohio. Currently over 10,000 laboratories are serviced by Hardy Diagnostics throughout the nation. The company was founded in 1980 by Jay Hardy, a Clinical Laboratory Scientist from Santa Barbara, CA. Today, Hardy Diagnostics, a 100% employee owned company, maintains nine distribution centers throughout the U.S. and exports products to over 80 foreign distributors. The company's mission is to partner with its laboratory customers to prevent and diagnose disease.

Contact Person: Jay Hardy

Company Name: HARDY DIAGNOSTICS

Address: 1430 West McCoy Lane, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Phone Number: (800) 266-2222

Company Website: www.HardyDiagnostics.com

Related Images

hardychrom-burkholderia-cepacia.png

HardyCHROM Burkholderia Cepacia Complex for USP <60>

5-day growth example

Related Links

Hardy Diagnostics-Pharmaceutical Microbiology

SOURCE Hardy Diagnostics