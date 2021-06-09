Introducing Harry & David Fine Meats™

"With the introduction of Harry & David Fine Meats , we are providing shoppers with around-the-clock access to the same fresh selection and quality they'd find at their local butcher shop -delivered right to their doorstep," says Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Harry & David. "We are thrilled to open our online shop just in time for the return of grilling season, offering our customers premium cuts of meat and more for all of their summer entertaining needs."

Fire Up The Grill

Offering ease and convenience for effortless entertaining, Harry & David Fine Meats has customers covered when it comes to preparing and hosting delicious meals at home. Ranging from $44.99 - $199.99, products are available for two-day express shipping. Below are the key categories, and a sampling of the new offerings:

Spicy and Sweet Collection of Sauces and Rubs

Customers can choose from a variety of mouthwatering barbeque marinades and spices to elevate and complement their Harry & David Fine Meats preferences, including:

Tips, Tricks, and Recipes That Will Sizzle All Summer Long

Shoppers can further engage with the brand and get inspiration for their summer grilling festivities through exclusive curated content, including a newly launched blog series – "A Cut Above" – which features topics such as How to Grill the Perfect Steak, and Wine and Barbecue Pairings, with more resources being added on an ongoing basis. Additionally, seasonal recipes such as Seared Tuna Steaks, Teriyaki and Pineapple Chicken Skewers, and Bourbon-Peppercorn Steak Salad help consumers plan the perfect outdoor menu for any backyard grilling get-together.

Free Shipping for Celebrations Passport® Members

When shopping Harry & David Fine Meats, customers can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

As new offerings are introduced to the Harry & David Fine Meats assortment, customers can stay up-to-date by connecting with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Harry & David®

Since 1934, Harry & David has been America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday sharing and entertaining, including Moose Munch® premium popcorn, Wolferman's Bakery®, Cushman's® and Stock Yards® branded products. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

