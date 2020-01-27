Introducing Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge: Tea Wine. Tea Beer. It's About Time!

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the new decade with a bang: Hastings Tea & Coffee has expanded its menu to include wine and beer! It's an exciting new year when the cosmopolitan cafe of White Plains, NY burgeons with novelty: red, white and sparkling wines, sake, and craft beers. What's crazier? Tea Wine, tea infused wine made freshly at Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge.

Hastings Fruit & Flowers Tea Infused Pinot Grigio Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge

Hastings Tea & Coffee started as a tea spot, named by the Best of Westchester as a "tea lounge with a coffeehouse feel, a must-visit for the tea lover." Btw, the coffee is awesome too! A recent review from a customer raves: "I'm Italian born and raised and lived in New York City for over 10 years, and can guarantee this is one of the best espressos I've had in NYC."

A portrait of what it used to be: At 7:30am, you stop by for a coffee, to read the newspaper and relax before work. Or maybe you are hustling to the office with a hot green tea. The hours pass, and you're aching for that glass of wine or beer— but you don't want to go to a crowded, stuffy bar or restaurant.

Beginning in Feb 2020, Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge will expand its hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to 10pm to cater to wine bar demands, exploring the amazing selection of highly rated (90+ point) wines from the world. There are now five reds, four whites, and one sparkling, including Wine Enthusiast #1 Wine of 2019! Four finest local craft beers are available on the menu, sourcing from a brewery in Tuckahoe. Happy hour is at 4-7pm daily with wine starting at only $5 per glass.

Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge offers serenity and relaxation. It is centrally located in downtown White Plains. With new seating and a wide range of delicious drinks, you can unwind in a comfortable space. Try the delightful Hastings Fruit & Flowers Tea infused Pinot Grigio, rich in Vitamin C.

What are you waiting for? Stop in today for a welcoming atmosphere, and an unparalleled drink. Enjoy a glass of wine or craft beer with a friend and colleague, or a date. Try the famous Tea Service and French Press coffee. Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge is a new destination.

GO: 235 Main Street, White Plains, NY, 914-428-1000, hastingstea.com

