Introducing Haven of Hope: Memphis' New Eating Disorder and Trauma Treatment Facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Memphis is set to welcome Haven of Hope, a new facility dedicated to providing comprehensive eating disorder and trauma treatment programs. Scheduled to open in late summer 2024, Haven of Hope will bring much-needed, specialized care to the Memphis community.

Haven of Hope will offer Residential treatment programming for female-identifying adults, tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. Additionally, Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programs for adults are planned for launch shortly after the facility opens.

"Haven of Hope is here to offer a safe and unique healing experience for those suffering from eating disorders and trauma," said Brittney Greer, LPC, MHSP, Executive Clinical Director of Haven of Hope. "Our team understands eating disorders are complex and require a holistic approach for long-term recovery. Our mission is to meet our clients where they are and walk with them on the journey of recreating a secure internal attachment to allow for a Self-led life in recovery. Our team provides trauma-informed care in all departments and is committed to providing individualized treatment planning to meet the unique needs that come with being a survivor of trauma and struggling with an eating disorder."

Brittney Greer, who previously served as Executive Clinical Director for Memphis' previous eating disorder and trauma specialized treatment center, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Haven of Hope. Her background in providing compassionate care within the Memphis market will be instrumental in guiding and leading this new endeavor.

Haven of Hope is dedicated to delivering a full continuum of localized and individualized eating disorder treatment. Utilizing evidence-based practices, our goal is to address eating disorders and trauma comprehensively, ensuring a long-lasting recovery. Located in a tranquil setting in Memphis, Haven of Hope will offer a peaceful environment that supports healing and recovery.

The launch of Haven of Hope highlights our commitment to providing specialized, trauma-based care and individualized treatment planning. We look forward to serving the Memphis community and helping individuals embark on their journey to recovery.

SOURCE Haven of Hope Eating Disorder Care Center