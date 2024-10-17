Introducing HaveYouMet: The Dating App that Skips the Small Talk and Gets You to the Date

AI-Powered Platform Delivers Meaningful Matches and Curates Perfect Date Spots in-App for Busy Singles

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to endless messaging and hello to meaningful connections with HaveYouMet, the new AI-powered dating app designed for singles serious about finding love. Tailored for busy professionals aged 25-40 in major metropolitan areas, HaveYouMet revolutionizes online dating by skipping the chat and getting users straight to the date. Whether you're tired of the messaging grind or just looking for a better way to meet compatible people, HaveYouMet is the solution.

HaveYouMet uses cutting-edge algorithms to help users find genuine compatibility by analyzing key personality traits, interests, and dating preferences. Unlike other dating platforms that rely on swipe culture and superficial matching, HaveYouMet takes the guesswork out of dating by helping users focus on quality connections and real-world experiences.

Key Features of HaveYouMet:

AI-Powered Matching : Our advanced algorithm learns what you value in a partner, delivering curated matches that are truly meaningful and aligned with your relationship goals.

: Our advanced algorithm learns what you value in a partner, delivering curated matches that are truly meaningful and aligned with your relationship goals. Skip the Small Talk : Say goodbye to endless messaging—HaveYouMet encourages users to go straight to a date by helping match users based on their shared interests and relationship objectives.

: Say goodbye to endless messaging—HaveYouMet encourages users to go straight to a date by helping match users based on their shared interests and relationship objectives. Curated Date Spots : After matching, HaveYouMet takes it one step further by recommending the perfect date spots—whether it's a trendy cocktail bar, an intimate restaurant, or a cultural experience—all bookable directly through the app.

: After matching, HaveYouMet takes it one step further by recommending the perfect date spots—whether it's a trendy cocktail bar, an intimate restaurant, or a cultural experience—all bookable directly through the app. Serious Dating, Simplified: Built for singles aged 25-40, HaveYouMet is the ideal platform for those seeking genuine, long-term relationships.

"We developed HaveYouMet to cut through the noise of traditional dating apps," said HaveYouMet Founder and CEO, Joanna Wang. "Our goal is to create more meaningful connections by eliminating the friction of endless chatting and helping users get straight to the date with someone who's truly compatible."

Seamless, Real-World Experiences

In addition to AI-driven match recommendations, HaveYouMet makes planning a first date effortless. Once users match, the app suggests date locations nearby, from coffee shops to wine bars, and provides a simple, in-app booking system. HaveYouMet users can feel confident knowing they're setting up dates in high-quality venues with a partner who shares their values and intentions.

Launch Details

HaveYouMet will be available for download in October 2024 on both iOS and Android platforms. Early users will have access to exclusive discounts and perks for date spots through our app partners in select cities. For more information, visit https://www.haveyoumet.co or follow us on social media @haveyoumet.co

About HaveYouMet

HaveYouMet is a new dating app that redefines modern matchmaking by leveraging AI technology to create meaningful connections. Focused on fostering real relationships, the platform bypasses the usual pitfalls of online dating, encouraging users to meet up at recommended date spots—all within a simple, easy-to-use app.

