Introducing Healthy Height: A Medical Breakthrough Shown in a Clinical Study to Address Short-Stature in Children

The medical breakthrough is shown to improve height in children, without increasing their Body Mass Index (BMI), when given to healthy, short and lean young kids over a period of six months. Developed by leading pediatric endocrinologists and nutritionists, whose findings were published in the Journal of Pediatrics, Healthy Height is high in protein and fortified with vitamins, minerals, as well as key amino acids that support growth.

Developed and tested by pediatricians, Healthy Height complements a balanced diet with 12 grams of high-quality whey protein per serving. The shakes serve as a good source of vitamin C, calcium, niacin and zinc and act as a great alternative for children who are not candidates for growth hormone or as an additional nutritional boost if a child is participating in growth hormone therapy. With two picky-eater approved flavors, chocolate and vanilla, Healthy Height is a simple solution to help kids grow.

Even more important is what isn't in Healthy Height. The shakes contain no human growth hormone (HGH), are gluten-free, soy-free, rbST-free and contain no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors and no corn syrup. Unlike other nutritional supplements on the market, Healthy Height does not act as a meal replacement, but should be served twice a day as a snack or tasty treat with a meal.

"After years of watching parents with healthy, short kids struggle with treatments to help them grow, we decided to conduct research to find out how nutrition could play a key role in this issue. Our findings showed that providing these children the right nutrients helped increase their growth rate within six months," says Jason Zinn, President of Nutritional Growth Solutions, Inc. who manufacturers Healthy Height. "Healthy Height is the result of turning that nutrition into a convenient, delicious way for parents to ensure their children are getting enough of the right nutrients in their diet. The drink is a safe form of nutrition, backed by clinical research, that promotes growth as part of a well-balanced diet."

About the Clinical Study

The clinical study on Healthy Height's nutrition was conducted by the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel. It was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on 200 children ages three through nine over a period of 12 months. The results showed that those who consumed the entire recommended amount gained between 0.5-0.9 cm to their height in 6 months compared to children in the control group. For best results, children should drink two servings of Healthy Height each day. Results of the study were published in the leading international edition of The Journal of Pediatrics.

Healthy Height is available for $34.95 per canister.

About Healthy Height

Created by Nutritional Growth Solutions, Inc., Healthy Height is a product of a visionary health care system that believes it is the inherent right of every child to live a healthy life in a peaceful world. In 2010, experts at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel took their wealth of practical and clinical information from dealing with more than 20,000 visits per year from children with issues relating to growth and developed a formula to help children of short stature grow better. The result was Healthy Height, a great-tasting shake mix for children aged three to nine, who are lean, healthy and short. Healthy Height's nutritional profile was shown in a clinical study to help children grow in height and weight, with no increase in BMI. Nutritional Growth Solutions' hope is that the children using Healthy Height will not only grow in height, but also grow in confidence so they can each fulfill their unique potential. Every purchase of Healthy Height helps support research initiatives focusing on children's growth at Schneider Children's Medical Center. www.healthy-height.com.

