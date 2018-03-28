Introducing Heel Defender™ Orthotic Shoe Inserts

MIAMI, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Defender Operations introduces its new Heel Defender product line of innovative shoe orthotics made in the USA. Through patented technology and innovative design, Heel Defender orthotics are bioengineered to assist in the management of pathologies that cause heel pain. Heel pain can impact a person's ability to work or move about, and affects up to 25% of the population of the United States. Heel Defender helps people get back on their feet.

Podiatrist Dr. Jason Hanft crushed his heel and invented a new heel orthotic to relieve his heel pain. Heel Defender is shown to be highly effective at offloading pressure off the heel. As shown in the pressure chart, the foot on the left experiences less pressure on the heel using Heel Defender, versus without it.

Defender Operations, LLC was founded by Dr. Jason R. Hanft DPM, FACFAS, a prominent Miami foot and ankle surgeon with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Hanft also has a biomedical engineering background and is the Principal Inventor. Heel Defender was born out of a very personal experience when Dr. Hanft accidentally shattered his own heel into multiple pieces. He suffered an interarticular calcaneal fracture, which caused chronic heel pain and limited mobility.

After unsuccessfully trying and testing nearly every available product for heel pain relief, Dr. Haft says "I set out on a journey to remove the pressure from my painful heel" and invented this superior solution according to his exacting standards.

This innovative heel orthotic shoe insert has been shown to be highly effective in transferring weight off the heel, thereby reducing the impact force and shock felt from standing, walking or running. "Simply the best device for decreasing pressure on the heel," says Dr. Hanft. As a foot specialist, inventor, and user of his own product, Dr. Hanft can truthfully say this is the best device out there for decreasing pressure on the heel.

Through the marriage of modern engineering, materials science, bio-mechanics, and medical knowledge, Defender Operations is revolutionizing the approach to management of lower extremity problems. Six years of research, world class engineering, advanced material science, and 30+ years of biomechanics expertise have created Heel Defender orthotic inserts.

This premium product was recently launched nationwide and is new for 2018. Other innovative products will be coming soon. The mission of Defender Operations is to provide simple but innovative solutions for common yet complex problems, to ultimately help heal wounds and save lives.

