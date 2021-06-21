Introducing Hello Career Guru: First Virtual Career Trainer Puts Women in Control of Their Ambition

RYE, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Career Guru launches a first-of-its-kind personalized online career development tool that is both easy to use and affordable, made by women for women. With a mission to make career advancement attainable to all, Hello Career Guru gives women easy anytime/anywhere access to proprietary female C-suite executive insights reflecting real-world experiences from vision-makers, goal manifestors, and glass-ceiling shatterers.

The platform curates content from the most popular career resources, tailoring the recommended articles, videos and classes for each user based on their profile, their ambition and executive insights. It was designed with the guidance of HR and talent experts to ensure relevance and impact for women from entry-level through mid-career, in roles from entrepreneur to manager to vice president.

"Based upon our research, women in all steps of their career shared with us that they don't have the tools, mentoring and even the extra 12 hours a week needed to search for and then learn new skills and behaviors," says Suzanna Keith, Founder and CEO. "It's also not lost on us that the pandemic has put women at a considerable disadvantage, as far as their career growth is concerned," comments Sonal Rinello, Co-Founder and CMO.

Saving women time searching leaves more time for learning and doing. Even a few minutes a day can have an impact - like going to the gym for your career. Hello Career Guru easily complements existing career resources in a women's career toolkit or can be used on its own with an affordable price of $39.99 for a 6-month subscription (less than $7 a month!) and includes a one month free trial so women have everything to gain.

About Hello Career Guru:

Hello Career Guru's mission is to democratize career advancement for all women, regardless of age, background, income, geography, and race. The company was founded by women for women. Enhancing, improving, and investing in your career through Hello Career Guru can be done easily from the privacy of your own home or office and on your own time schedule.

