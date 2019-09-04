INTRODUCING HEMP LYFE - An Innovative CBD and lifestyle company

Each of Hemp Lyfe's CBD-rich products are formulated to address a specific health or wellness issue. There are five staples in the brand: BLISS is a daily product to use when your day is feeling overwhelmed, and you need to relieve the stress; DREAM enhances your ability to relax and dream the night away, waking the next morning feeling more refreshed; RESTORE eases bodily aches and discomforts; POWER hydrates and energizes; and THRILL helps the libido and enhances sexual performance. Hemp Lyfe infuses its products with the highest quality CBD, natural ingredients, terpenes and organic essential oils, such as melatonin, chamomile, ginger, lavender and Chinese herbs.

"We want to improve quality of life by creating a consistent and reliable line of hemp-based CBD products that consumers can trust," explained Hemp Lyfe's Chief Executive Officer and founder Richie Jaynes. "As a family, fitness and wellness has been a priority in both our personal and professional lives, whether it be as a pro athlete or in our day to day lives. With Hemp Lyfe our goal is to help others reach optimum wellness while simultaneously creating a forum where like-minded people can come together, feel good and live a vibrant life."

Hemp Lyfe is owned and operated by Richie Jaynes and family of Dallas, Texas. Richie is no stranger to the business world. From experience in the wellness industry to real estate and athletic training facilities, Jaynes has made businesses work no matter the circumstances. At 23, Jaynes acquired one of Dallas' top fitness centers and transformed it into a 12,000 square foot facility with over 3,000 members. At the age of 27, Jaynes became one of the top producers at a national athletic nutrition and supplement company while helping driving sales to just shy of a billion dollars. Richie then started one of the premiere supplement companies, 360rx.co, where he helped develop patent supplement formulations. Richie then went on to become a national best seller alongside Richard Branson in a book called "Professional Performance 360 Special Edition: Success."

For additional information, visit: www.hemplyfe.net.

