Introducing 'Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James'

This first-time collaboration between Hennessy and LeBron James unites two giants in their respective fields and brings an unexpected twist to fans and the industry alike. Their mutual respect, shared drive for excellence and commitment to pushing boundaries makes this partnership a celebration of greatness and serves as a reminder that Hennessy is made for more.

"As an admirer of Hennessy and its iconic brand, I've always appreciated its commitment to basketball and how it celebrates the sport's influence on and off the court," says James. "I was fortunate enough to visit the Maison in Cognac a while back, and seeing the care and craftsmanship that go into creating each bottle was pretty incredible. This collaboration represents a shared sense of dedication and discovery coming to life for everyone to enjoy."

The limited-edition bottle features fresh, vibrant and distinctive designs which nod to James' impact on and off the court. Both the bottle and gift box showcase an illustrative portrait of James in purple and orange. The iconic Hennessy Bras Armé is reimagined, sporting a sleeve as a tribute to James and intertwined with his trademark crown. The blend will remain the same and continue to deliver on the bold, yet smooth character that has made Hennessy V.S one of the most popular cognacs in the world.

"We are elated to officially welcome LeBron James to the Hennessy family after many years of mutual admiration and friendship," said Antoine Varlet, Senior Vice President, Hennessy U.S. "LeBron is not just a basketball star, but someone who redefines boundaries in sport, style, culture and beyond. This partnership is more than just a collaboration, it's a statement about what's possible when two cultural icons come together."

To highlight the cognac's versatility, James put a fresh twist on the Hennessy Margarita cocktail featuring Hennessy V.S, lime juice, orange liqueur, orange juice and agave syrup. The addition of orange juice comes directly from James, inspired by a recent tasting experience in Cognac where he experienced the different possibilities of the spirit and discovered that Hennessy is enjoyed more than just neat, complementing a wide range of serves. This follows the release of Hennessy's "Made for more" campaign, which shows how any drink or occasion can be made 'more' when you add Hennessy. Find the full recipe on hennessy.com.

The 'Hennessy Limited Edition by LeBron James' V.S will be available for purchase starting September 30, 2024.

Notes to editors:

Only V.S will be available in the U.S., as well as in other markets; V.S.O.P will be available only internationally and in select markets worldwide.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

For further information, serves and collaboration details, please visit Hennessy.com or follow @HennessyUS on Instagram.

