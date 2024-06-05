Introducing Here™: The Enterprise Browser for Productivity

The first and only browser for work designed to improve employee experience, streamline workflows, reduce tab overload and eliminate the toggle tax.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Here™ (here.io) the world's first enterprise browser for productivity. Here Enterprise Browser reimagines how work is done in large enterprises to streamline workflow, reduce app toggling, and improve employee experience. This new enterprise browser is the result of venture-backed OpenFin's collaboration with the world's largest banks. OpenFin is rebranding and will now operate as Here ( here.io ).

Recent studies have found that toggling between an ever-increasing number of apps and websites at work is an enormous productivity hit for enterprises. The "toggle tax" costs organizations millions annually in lost productive time. On average, users toggle up to 1,200 times a day, losing about four hours per week in productivity and using up to two hours a day searching for information in different apps. Constant rekeying of information between apps wastes additional productive time and introduces significant operational risk.

"The growing enterprise browser market has a massive missing piece: a clear focus on improving worker productivity and employee experience. In today's market environment, companies can no longer afford to operate with the inefficient paradigm of browsers that were designed to surf the public internet," said Mazy Dar, CEO and co-founder of Here™. "The time has come for a better solution in the enterprise: run Here for work apps and embrace Edge or Chrome for everything else."

Built on Google Chromium, Here Enterprise Browser improves productivity across industries for knowledge workers, from call center agents to healthcare professionals to wealth managers and beyond. Some of the core functionality provided by Here includes:

Customizable, unified Supertabs: Organize and combine browser and application tabs into dedicated layouts to see information across apps at a glance, mitigating the need for toggling.





Organize and combine browser and application tabs into dedicated layouts to see information across apps at a glance, mitigating the need for toggling. App interoperability: Apps within Supertabs dynamically update, sharing data and context, eliminating the need for repeated copy-paste and delivering streamlined workflows.





Apps within Supertabs dynamically update, sharing data and context, eliminating the need for repeated copy-paste and delivering streamlined workflows. Deep Search: Users have the ability to search inside and across all applications with a universal search and actionable results displayed in one unified interface.





Users have the ability to search inside and across applications with a universal search and actionable results displayed in one unified interface. Actionable notifications : A dedicated notification center dramatically simplifies management of notifications and improves productivity. Content-rich notifications can be easily triaged and immediately actioned without the need to toggle into an app.





: A dedicated notification center dramatically simplifies management of notifications and improves productivity. Content-rich notifications can be easily triaged and immediately actioned without the need to toggle into an app. Full admin control and analytics: Administrators centrally authorize approved apps and websites, manage fine-grained app permissions, and receive usage analytics to enable audit, compliance and vendor management.

"Here is uniquely positioned to win in the enterprise browser space with its established track-record in financial services," said Matt Harris, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Since leading its Series A, we've been impressed by the company's success in collaborating with the largest banks to meet their needs for productivity, security and compliance."

Here already provides productivity technology to 90% of global financial institutions. Its technology has also generated interest from the government sector through its strategic partnership with IQT (In-Q-Tel), the not-for-profit strategic investor serving the national security community of the U.S. and its allies.

"We see broad applicability for Here's productivity technology within the national security community and the government sector more generally," said Brinda Jadeja, Senior Partner at IQT. "The platform provides unique capabilities for unifying workflows across disparate applications and data sources, allowing agencies to improve user experience for government workers and enhance their effectiveness."

The company is also backed by other leading VCs and strategic investors from the financial sector and most recently completed its Series D funding round.

Everything works right here™. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, Here™ is the world's first enterprise browser for productivity. Built on Google Chromium, Here (here.io) streamlines workflow and improves employee experience.

Here™ investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Bank of America, Barclays, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, ING Ventures, IQT, J.P. Morgan, Nyca Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, SC Ventures and Wells Fargo among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong.

