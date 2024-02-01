Introducing Hero95: Low-Calorie, Low-Carb Beer Now Available in Massachusetts

Beer Industry Heavy Hitters Formerly of Boston Beer Company and Harpoon Brewery Debut New Lifestyle Beer That Gives Back

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Hero95 Crisp Low Calorie Lager, a high-end, low-calorie, low-carb beer brewed for active lifestyles, now rolling out in the Boston area. The new beer is only 95 calories and 3.6 carbs and was developed by beer industry veterans formerly of Boston Beer Company, brewers of Samuel Adams. Hero95 has a deep commitment to giving back by supporting causes and charities chosen by drinkers.

With a collective 65+ years in the industry, the expert team includes Founder Todd Simon, former Brand Strategist for Boston Beer Company, Head Brewer David Sipes, former Brewer at Samuel Adams and Cider Maker at Angry Orchard Hard Cider. Together, the team is launching a crisp, refreshing, high-end new beer brand for drinkers who are looking for something more. Rich Doyle, former Co-Founder of Harpoon Brewery, is also involved as an Advising Partner.

The idea of Hero95 was born when Simon was looking for beer choices that not only fit his active lifestyle, but also taste good. He realized there weren't many choices for refreshing low-calorie, low-carb beers, and the established national brands just weren't cutting it from a taste and brand values perspective. His vision was to brew a beer that not only uses quality ingredients, has a crisp and refreshing taste, but also enriches the communities in which it is enjoyed through charitable giving back.

"Our talented team of beer industry professionals and partners has created a brand in Hero95 with a vision that goes beyond the pint glass," said Simon. "Hero95 is born from the spirit of everyday heroes. This includes both the traditional heroes who serve our communities every day and also the hero within all of us. Whether you believe it or not, everyone is a hero in their own way and that should be recognized and celebrated. To this, we say that Hero95 is 'Brewed for the Hero in You', and we are thrilled to finally be able to share it with drinkers."

Hero95 is committed to supporting the community, including charities chosen by drinkers. With the beer's launch, Hero95 is proud to unveil the "Hero95 Boost" campaign, which will support people who are participating in active events for charity. The program will kick off in support of people running the 2024 Boston Marathon and offer a boost to help them reach or surpass their fundraising goals to get to the finish line. Visit drinkhero95.com for more details on how to nominate an inspirational runner.

Simon recruited brewing expertise from his former colleague at Boston Beer Company, Sipes, to develop the recipe for Hero95. Together, they committed to brewing a high-quality, low-calorie, low-carb beer that easily fits into a healthy, active lifestyle. After a few years of brewing trials, they nailed down the final recipe using high-quality ingredients including noble hop varieties and 2-row pale malt and a touch of Munich malt. The result is a well-balanced, refreshing, crisp light lager with a subtle hop character at 10 IBUs and 4 percent ABV.

"I've brewed many different beer styles in my 25+ year career, but never one this low in calories and carbs that doesn't compromise on flavor. Technically speaking, this is a difficult style to brew," said Sipes. "This crisp, refreshing lager is perfect for those who are living healthy, active lifestyles and looking for a light and enjoyable drinking experience without sacrificing taste."

The experienced team of Simon and Sipes, in addition to Doyle's track record in the beer business, marks a groundbreaking venture in the Boston beer industry.

The Hero95 flagship beer is the first in a portfolio of styles to be released, which will all fit into a "better for you" lifestyle.

Availability and Pricing: Hero95 is partnering with distributor Horizon Beverage and will be rolling out in the Greater Boston area over the next few weeks in 6-pack 12 oz. cans for a suggested price of $10.99-$12.99, and on draft at select bars and restaurants.

For a list of locations that will carry Hero95 or for more information visit www.drinkhero95.com .

About Hero95

Hero95 is a crisp, low-calorie, low-carb beer brewed for active lifestyles from independently owned Lonsdale Brewing Inc. located in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded by a team with deep roots in the beer industry, led by Todd Simon and brewed by David Sipes, both formerly of the Boston Beer Company, along with Advising Partner Rich Doyle, former Co-Founder of Harpoon Brewery. With a focus on quality ingredients and taste, the beer is committed to giving back to the local community and celebrating heroes – both big and small – who are making an impact in their communities and within themselves. For more information, visit www.drinkhero95.com and follow @drinkhero95.

