Introducing Hidden River's Business Development Team

CHESTER, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're thrilled to introduce you to the Business Development team at Hidden River and share details about their new territories.

Jennifer Vargas Guerra, MA brings over a decade of experience in various eating disorder treatment settings to her position as the Director of Business Development and Admissions at Hidden River. In her current position, she draws on her organizational knowledge and flexibility to work with different aspects of eating disorder treatment. Her varied background, combined with her passion for connecting with people and cultivating relationships with individuals and other programs, make her the perfect fit for this role.

Born and raised on the Jersey Shore, Jennifer is excited to have the unique program offered by Hidden River in her home state. Her territories include northern New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Washington, California, and Arizona.

"I am truly honored and thrilled to be a part of this dynamic outreach team. Each team member brings a unique skill set and valuable experience, with years dedicated to business development and expertise in the fields of eating disorders, mental health, and substance abuse," Jennifer shared. "This is just the beginning of our journey to raise awareness about Hidden River, not only within the tri-state region but also across the nation."

Tamie Gangloff, MA, MFT has been involved with the treatment of eating disorders and addictions for nearly a decade and a half and began working as the National Business Development Representative for Hidden River in late 2023. Her roles as a therapist have included maintaining a private practice where she provided care to individuals and families as well as providing treatment within an inpatient level of care.

As a member of Hidden River's business development team, Tamie's clinical eating disorder and addictions acumen proves invaluable to those seeking residential treatment. Her territories include Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Texas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and Hawaii as well as the Mid-Atlantic, DC Metro, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Chicagoland.

Melissa Rodriguez joined Hidden River as the Outreach and Business Development Representative in January 2023. Her background includes several years as an accomplished business development and outreach professional. Her roles have included Director of Marketing, Regional Marketing Manager, and Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach as well as Lead Community Resource Partner.

She has served extensively in the mental health field with organizations providing services for eating disorders, mental health, and substance abuse programs. Her territories include New Jersey, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

"We eagerly anticipate maintaining our current connections with collaborators and forging new ones in the upcoming months through individualized meetings, education/networking events, and community engagement," Jennifer added. "The commitment of our team members ensures a strong foundation for spreading awareness and making a meaningful impact."

Please join us as we celebrate the members of Hidden River's Business Development team and their new territories.

For more information, visit www.hiddenriverhealing.com .

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 10 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery.

