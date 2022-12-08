Introducing Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods

Buy Some Now On Amazon

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods are now available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99, shipped in Recycled Packaging. Made with real tomatoes, these 100% Dehydrated, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Nut-Free, Farm Fresh, Allergen-Free, Calorie Conscious, Keto Friendly and Non-GMO snacks are neither baked nor fried. Instead, they are low-temperature dried to keep enzymes and nutrients intact. Besides ordering online, the Healthy Tomato Chips are available in California at Ralphs and Bristol Farms.

"At Just Pure Foods we believe in creating melt-in-your-mouth Healthy Tomato Chips made with vine-ripened tomatoes," explains Dr. Scott Feldman, Founder of Just Pure Foods. "Fresh and delicious, try our incredibly cheesy, spicy, and smoky flavors. Stay tuned for more guilt-free, delicious, and nutritious snacks."

Just Pure Food's strategic partner, Master's Touch Brands, has been growing top-quality produce at Nase Farms in Vizcaino Baja, California, for more than 30 years. These healthy alternative snacks are made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, shape or have ripened too early.

Besides being tasty, tomatoes contain tons of important nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds. They're rich in lycopene, an antioxidant compound thought to have anti-cancer properties, and rich in potassium, which can help reduce blood pressure and stroke risk while stimulating neural activity and boosting metabolism.

Try all three flavors:

Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips

A tasteful combination of Jalapeño, Onion, and Chickpea. A mouth-watering, unique flavor for daring palates! Just 50 calories per serving.

Cheesy Tomato Chips

Fresh and cheesy, with natural flavor and garlic tasting, it's a mouth-melting-delight. Only 50 calories per serving.

Barbecue Tomato Chips

A natural BBQ peppers mix combined with garlic and onion. It's the classic, delicious, and slightly sweet flavor! Just 60 calories per serving.

About Just Pure Foods

Just Pure Foods specializes in the creation of great-tasting products for superfoods and healthy lifestyle customers by manufacturing and distributing innovative plant-based snacks. Future products include Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips and more. Learn more at Just Pure Foods .

