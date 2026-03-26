Introducing Homekind by Gundry MD, A Science-Backed, Cutting-Edge Home Wellness Brand

Homekind by Gundry MD Launches Total Air 180: A New Standard in Medical-Grade Air Purification for Healthier Homes

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homekind™ by Gundry MD®, the new home wellness brand founded by renowned heart surgeon and gut health expert Dr. Steven Gundry, announces the launch of its flagship product, the Total Air™ 180 Air Purifier. Designed to support healthier indoor environments, this advanced air purification system uses multi-stage, medical-grade filtration technology to help reduce exposure to airborne pollutants and improve the quality of the air you breathe every day.

Introducing The Total Air 180, from Homekind by Gundry MD, a high-performance, medical-grade air purifier designed for single-room coverage up to 1200 square feet. Featuring a 5-stage filtration system, smart air quality detection, and flexible installation options, the device offers a comprehensive solution for cleaner indoor air.

"Many people focus on what they eat, but overlook what they breathe," said Dr. Steven Gundry. "With Homekind, we're addressing one of the most overlooked aspects of health: indoor air quality. Total Air 180 was designed to give families a smarter, more effective way to create a cleaner, healthier home environment."

The Total Air 180 is a high-performance, medical-grade air purifier designed for single-room coverage up to 1200 square feet. Featuring a 5-stage filtration system, smart air quality detection, and flexible installation options, the device offers a comprehensive solution for cleaner indoor air.

Each unit includes a preinstalled filter (HEPA 13 or HEPA 14) and can be used freestanding or wall-mounted to optimize airflow and save space.

Advanced 5-Stage Medical-Grade Filtration System

Unlike standard air purifiers that only capture large particles, Total Air 180 uses a multi-layer filtration approach to target a wide range of airborne contaminants:

Dual Pre-Filter System: Captures large particles like dust, hair, and lint while protecting core filters

HEPA 13 or HEPA 14 Filter: HEPA 13 captures 99.95% of particles at 0.3 microns, including pollen, dust, and pet dander HEPA 14 captures 99.995% of particles, including ultrafine particles and smoke Microban® Antimicrobial Protection: Helps inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and fungi on the filter T5 Activated Carbon Filter: Reduces odors, smoke, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) Sealed System Design: Ensures air flows through the filter—not around it—for consistent performance



Smart Air Purification Technology with Real-Time Detection

Total Air 180 is equipped with a built-in PM2.5 sensor that continuously monitors indoor air quality and automatically adjusts fan speed for optimal purification.

Additional smart features include:

Auto mode + four manual fan speeds

Touch panel and remote control operation

Sleep mode with ultra-quiet performance

Child lock and filter replacement indicator

Remote Control for convenience

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters More Than Ever

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air pollution is a growing concern:

Americans spend up to 90% of their time indoors

Indoor air can be 2–5 times more polluted than outdoor air, and up to 100× higher during everyday activities

Over 100 airborne chemicals may be present in indoor environments, including VOCs and fine particulate matter (PM2.5)

Common sources include cooking, cleaning products, furniture materials, and poor ventilation, making effective air purification essential for modern living.

HEPA 13 vs HEPA 14: Choose Your Level of Protection

Homekind offers customizable filtration levels based on your environment:

HEPA 13: Ideal for everyday use and allergen reduction

HEPA 14: Recommended for high-pollution environments, including wildfire-prone areas or urban settings

Both options are designed to capture microscopic airborne particles and support cleaner indoor air.

What makes Homekind Total Air 180 different from other air purifiers?

Unlike many standard air purifiers, Total Air 180 features:

A 5-stage medical-grade filtration system that captures particles down to 0.1 microns

A sealed system design to prevent air from bypassing the filter

Microban® antimicrobial protection to help inhibit bacteria and mold growth on the filter

A space-saving design with both freestanding and wall-mounted options

A remote control for convenient operation

Homekind Total Air 180 Air Purifier FAQ

How large of a space can Total Air 180 cover? Total Air 180 is designed for single-room coverage up to 1200 sq ft, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. For larger spaces, bundle options are available: 1 Room Plan: Covers up to 1,200 sq ft per hour 2 Room Plan: Covers up to 2,400 sq ft per hour Multi-Room Bundle: Covers up to 3,600 sq ft per hour



Does Homekind Total Air 180 remove odors and gases or just particles? Yes. In addition to capturing airborne particles, the activated carbon filter helps reduce: Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) Smoke Cooking and household odors

How often do I need to replace the filters? Filters typically last about 3 months with regular use. The Filter Continuity Program automatically delivers fresh filters every 3 months to maintain optimal performance.

What is the Filter Continuity Program? The Filter Continuity Program is a subscription that includes: Automatic filter deliveries every 3 months 20% savings on filters + free U.S. shipping Lifetime warranty coverage (while subscribed) Flexible options to pause or cancel anytime

How quiet is Homekind Total Air 180? Can I use it at night? Yes. Homekind Total Air 180 is designed for quiet operation, and its Sleep Mode reduces fan speed and dims the display, making it ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms.

Can bacteria or mold grow inside the filter? Homekind Total Air 180 includes a Microban antimicrobial layer that helps inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, and fungus directly on the filter surface.

Is it easy to set up and use? Absolutely. The unit is plug-and-play: just unbox it, plug it in, and select your settings. In Auto Mode, the built-in sensor adjusts fan speed automatically based on air quality.

Can I move it around or mount it on the wall? Yes. Homekind Total Air 180 is designed for flexibility: Use it freestanding with the included base Or mount it on the wall to save space and improve airflow

Does it come with a remote control? Yes. Every unit includes a remote control, allowing you to adjust settings, fan speed, timers, and Sleep Mode from anywhere in the room.

What happens if my purifier stops working? Filter Continuity Program Members: Covered by a lifetime warranty for manufacturer defects (while subscribed) Non-Members: Receive a 1-year limited warranty, with optional extended coverage available

Does Homekind Total Air 180 automatically adjust to air quality? Yes. The built-in PM2.5 sensor continuously monitors air quality and automatically adjusts fan speed in real time to maintain optimal purification.



About Homekind

Homekind by Gundry MD is a home wellness brand founded by renowned heart surgeon and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Steven Gundry. Built on the belief that true health starts at home, Homekind creates science-backed solutions designed to support cleaner, safer, and more supportive living environments.

The brand focuses on addressing often-overlooked factors that can impact everyday well-being, starting with indoor air quality. At the forefront of this innovation is the Total Air 180, a high-performance, multi-stage filtration system designed to help capture airborne particles, reduce odors, and support cleaner, healthier indoor air. By combining advanced technology with thoughtful, space-conscious design, Homekind products are developed to help reduce exposure to common household pollutants and support a more comfortable, balanced home environment.

With a commitment to innovation, quality, and ease of use, Homekind empowers individuals and families to take a more proactive approach to their home health, beginning with the air they breathe.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

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