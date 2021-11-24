Introducing Honely.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honely, the Boca Raton PropTech startup, announced today the launch of honely.com. This highly scalable platform is the first to provide AI/ML-powered analytics on approximately 150 million homes across the entire nation. Anyone looking to invest in real estate or assist in the process now has a go-to digital resource that offers a number of insights and tools which makes it easy to discover properties and areas that are positioned for growth.

"Everyone involved in a real estate investment, from the buyer to the lenders and agents could greatly benefit from honely.com. Our site's user experience makes it seamless to research properties and neighborhoods while our statistics make it easier than ever to make informed investment decisions," said Honely CEO Jonathan Shah.

Maxwell Schwarz, Honely's President added, "We took our time in developing revolutionary AI/ML models and it paid off. Now, we're proud to have the most accurate forward-looking, real estate analytics available and we're even more proud to be able to deliver them for free at the click of a button on Honely.com. We're prepared to cause a real disruption in the real estate ecosystem through empowering the public."

About Honely

Honely uses high-level data science techniques to deliver unique statistics such as home-value forecasts up to 36 months into the future, migration trends, neighborhood growth forecasts, zip code rankings, and more. On Honely.com, all of these insights are delivered in real time and can be downloaded in customizable reports. The site also has interactive features that allow users to make important calculations and estimates.

For more information about Honely, LLC and its services, please visit www.honely.com.

