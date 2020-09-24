Introducing hoo(key)™ The Only Patented Antimicrobial Silicone No-Touch Keychain Tool

Rafi Yitzhaki, an entrepreneur from St. Charles has put his idea of a pocket-sized antimicrobial, anti-scratch, corrosion-free, no-touch tool into reality to help everyone! Many including celebrities are flocking to get one to help their day to day tasks be simple and safe. Reality Celebrity Kathy Wakile said "When I venture out I always remember my essentials- sunnies, hand sanitizer, mask and my hoo(key)™."

hoo(key)™, is a durable, lightweight, antimicrobial keychain tool that will act as an extension of your hand reaching out to the door handles, ATM counters or elevators. hoo(key)™ can pull, push, or press helping you with a worry-free life.

hoo(key)™ has a silicone coating, mostly used in hospital and food industries, as microbes do not stick to the surface. Rather they slip off. This will help reduce cross-contamination of the germs and we know how the virus stays on surfaces for up to 72 hours. Also, silicone, being rubbery textured, won't scratch or leave marks on the handle of your favorite car or the newly done doorknob.

Made from die-cast aluminum, this durable tool that weighs only 20gms, is capable of lifting weights up to 50lbs, which is equivalent to 15 grocery bags together. This also has a multi-finger grip for better leverage to pull or push heavy doors.

hoo(key)™ is anti-rust and anti-corrosion and guarantees you usage for a lifetime. It's perfect size makes it easy and can fit our keychain, slip easily into our pockets (is of a size of 3.75"), and prove itself to be a valuable companion.

Six vibrant colors - Electric Orange, Ocean Blue, Bold Black, Pink Panther, Cool Gray, and Nature Green.

Inventor behind hoo(key)™: Rafi Yitzhaki, the founder of hoo(key)™, is a seasoned e-commerce executive with vast experience in sales management, strategic partnerships, and business development. Rafi is the CEO of Alien Consulting, a St. Charles, IL-based consulting firm that helps online businesses maximize their growth. Rafi owns and runs three successful e-commerce websites: overhalfsale.com , a top daily deals site, modandme.com , a premier, online fashion retailer, and mysterydeal.com .

