Introducing HoQtail: Soft Opening April 11th, 2024 in the Des Moines' East Village

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of the historic East Village, the newest expansion of the HoQ brand is poised to redefine the city's cocktail scene. HoQtail, the latest addition to Des Moines' vibrant culinary landscape, combines the sophistication of a high-end cocktail lounge with the ethos of farm-to-table dining, offering a truly distinctive experience for locals and visitors alike. Des Moines has long enjoyed dining at HoQ Restaurant and now Chef Suman is bringing his signature flair to cocktails at HoQTail.

HoQtail is not just a bar; it's an experience. Imagine sipping on meticulously crafted cocktails or mocktails while enjoying a perfectly paired bite from the HoQ Restaurant. At the heart of HoQtail's values lies a commitment to local suppliers, quality, sustainability, and innovation. From seasonal specialties to signature concoctions, every beverage is crafted with premium spirits, fresh local ingredients, and innovative techniques. Mocktails are also on the menu treated with the same attention to detail and flavor as the cocktails. HoQtail promises a delightful experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce HoQtail to the Des Moines community," says Chef Suman, Owner at HoQtail. "Our aim is to create an immersive experience where guests can savor not only exceptional cocktails but also the bounty of Iowa's farms."

With its cozy ambiance, HoQtail invites patrons to unwind and indulge. Perfect for a refined evening out or a memorable rendezvous with friends, HoQtail promises an unforgettable downtown experience that will linger long after the last sip.

Join us as we raise a glass to a new era of cocktail culture in Des Moines. HoQtail awaits - Cheers!

For more information, please visit www.hoqtail.com or follow on social.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE HoQ Restaurant