Introducing HostRooster: A Retro-Inspired Freelance Services Marketplace

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HostRooster, the innovative freelance services marketplace, brings a refreshing touch of vintage-retro style to the digital landscape. With a user-friendly platform that incorporates vintage-retro-inspired elements in its design and functionality, HostRooster sets itself apart from other big-tech companies. Prioritizing simplicity, HostRooster appeals to users who appreciate a basic approach to freelancing.

The rooster's cry signals the dawn of a new day and the start of new opportunities. And so too, HostRooster rises to the call, heralding a new era for freelancers everywhere.

In a world dominated by complex algorithms and intricate AI-powered platforms, HostRooster takes a unique approach. Founded by entrepreneur Dean Jones, a global project manager, graduate of St. Martins College, and former Director of Projects at Cranfield University, the platform exudes a captivating vintage-retro charm reminiscent of the early days of the internet. By embracing the simplicity and user-friendly nature associated with retro technology, HostRooster provides a welcoming environment for anyone seeking a straightforward and intuitive freelance experience.

"At HostRooster, we believe that freelancers aren't just cogs in a machine; they're our partners in success." says Jones. "We've discarded the assembly-line mentality and created a collaborative-community where feathers fly and everyone's unique skills are celebrated."

One of the standout features of HostRooster is the 'Pecking-Order: Levels System', a progressive framework that enhances the online-freelance-marketplace. Freelancers can progress through different levels, unlocking valuable benefits and increasing their earnings as they demonstrate exceptional commitment and skill, from the initial "Hatchling" level to the prestigious "Supreme Roost."

"We're shaking up the freelance game, starting with the rates," says Jones. "We've turned the commission dial down to just 5% for Supreme Roosters because we're all about boosting freelancers' feathers and letting them keep more of what they earn!"

HostRooster's platform is designed with user-friendliness in mind. With streamlined filtering options and an emphasis on simplicity, HostRooster ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience for both clients and freelancers. Whether it's graphic design, content writing, web development, or other freelance services, HostRooster offers an inviting space where freelancers can connect with talented individuals and effortlessly complete their projects.

"Why get lost in the vast ocean of established freelancers when you can soar high in the fresh skies of HostRooster? We're the new kid on the block, and we're giving freelancers the opportunity to make a splash and stand out from the flock," adds Jones.

By blending vintage-retro aesthetics with modern functionality, HostRooster invites users to rediscover the charm of a simpler era while benefiting from a robust freelance services marketplace. Clients can easily find the services they need, and freelancers can showcase their skills in a user-friendly environment.

About HostRooster ®

HostRooster® is an innovative freelance-services-marketplace that infuses a vintage-retro-inspired charm into the digital landscape. With a focus on simplicity and user-friendliness, HostRooster provides a platform where users can connect with talented freelancers and get their projects done effortlessly. By combining vintage-retro aesthetics with modern functionality, HostRooster creates a unique space that caters to those who appreciate simplicity and a touch of nostalgia.

