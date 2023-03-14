Introducing Hotel Warehouse: Quality, Affordable Solutions for Hoteliers and Homeowners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Warehouse in Charlotte North Carolina is excited to increase client partnerships with hotel managers, hoteliers, and homeowners throughout the United States. As a nationwide hotel supply store, this business provides bulk, wholesale hotel essentials for hospitality industry professionals and homeowners while also remaining as budget-friendly as possible. Their well-stocked warehouse contains all necessary bedding, bathroom, furniture, housekeeping, and kitchen supplies so hotels and similar establishments can properly care for guests.

Hotel Warehouse is considered a fast-growing online wholesale supplier of hotel, restaurant, and guest room supplies. Based out of North Carolina but serving family-owned and brand-name hotels across the United States, Hotel Warehouse is the premier partner for making sure guests are comfortable and well taken care of. Their hotel supply store focuses primarily on sourcing affordable, top-rated products from high-end manufacturers — including Lottare and Queen Suites — for both commercial and residential clients. Whether hotel owners and homeowners are searching for products to upgrade their hotel, motel, or guest room, or need to replace existing inventory, the extensive selection at Hotel Warehouse should be the first choice.

Their professional hospitality inventory contains everything required to make a guest's stay more comfortable and welcoming, and everything hotel staff need to perform their job properly. Hotel Warehouse's wholesale hotel service solutions include:

Bathroom : Lighting solutions, linens (towels and bathmats), paper products, vanity items, shampoo, conditioner, soap, shower curtains, faucets and sinks, toilets, bathtubs, and bathroom accessories.

Lighting solutions, linens (towels and bathmats), paper products, vanity items, shampoo, conditioner, soap, shower curtains, faucets and sinks, toilets, bathtubs, and bathroom accessories. Bedding : Bed bases and frames, linens (sheets and duvets), box spring wraps and encasements, cribs, rollaway bed supplies, mattresses, pillows, pillow cases.

Bed bases and frames, linens (sheets and duvets), box spring wraps and encasements, cribs, rollaway bed supplies, mattresses, pillows, pillow cases. Disposables : Disposable gloves and masks, paper cups and lids, trash bags, and trash cans.

Disposable gloves and masks, paper cups and lids, trash bags, and trash cans. Furniture & Equipment : AC/PTAC equipment, artwork, mirror, bunk beds, dining tables and chairs, office chairs, outdoor furniture sets, Smart Lock door locks, nightstands, dressers, guest desks, headboards, minibars.

AC/PTAC equipment, artwork, mirror, bunk beds, dining tables and chairs, office chairs, outdoor furniture sets, Smart Lock door locks, nightstands, dressers, guest desks, headboards, minibars. Guest Room : Alarm clock, coffee makers, door hardware, hair dryers, ironing boards, luggage carts and racks, refrigerators, microwaves, TV, and other entertainment sets.

Alarm clock, coffee makers, door hardware, hair dryers, ironing boards, luggage carts and racks, refrigerators, microwaves, TV, and other entertainment sets. Housekeeping : Trash can liners and bags, cleaning tools, housekeeping carts, and maintenance tools.

Trash can liners and bags, cleaning tools, housekeeping carts, and maintenance tools. Kitchen : China dinnerware, kitchen cutlery, kitchen sinks, plastic dinnerware.

dinnerware, kitchen cutlery, kitchen sinks, plastic dinnerware. Lighting : Ceiling lights, floor lamps, table lamps, and wall and vanity lights.

Hotel Warehouse is committed to creating long-lasting partnerships with hoteliers and homeowners by providing durable, professional supplies in a variety of hospitality areas. Several nationally-recognized hotel brands continue to do business with this wholesale hotel supply provider, including Hilton, Sheraton, Best Western, Courtyard, Ramada, Holiday Inn, Days Inn, Sleep Inn, and more.

Custom-made supplies are also available from the Hotel Warehouse inventory for businesses with specific brand requirements. An in-house team is available to take custom orders and provide assistance with selecting the right items according to client needs. Everything from small touches to equipment for full-room renovation is available from Hotel Warehouse in the form of one-off sales or recurring product deliveries.

Learn more about how they can help make your guest experience phenomenal at hotelwarehouse.com .

About Hotel Warehouse:

Hotel Warehouse in Charlotte, NC provides affordable, high-quality hotel supplies to help clients maintain excellent customer relations and a well-equipped staff. Thanks to their relationships with high-end manufacturers, Hotel Warehouse offers a wide range of products at discounted prices, ensuring that you don't have to sacrifice quality or quantity. Their mission is to save hotel owners and managers time on shopping for hotel supplies, allowing room to focus on providing the best possible service to their guests.

Media Contact:

Name: Shantal Keith, Sales Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (866) 886-3955

