Introducing House X: The Smart Home Marketplace™

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House X™, a consumer-focused residential real estate online marketplace and network of affiliated brokerages, today announced the launch of its smart home marketplace and pilot program "The New American Dream Showcase of New Homes" in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas. The event features the largest collection of available new homes in these four states, with additional states coming in 2021. House X aims to increase the ease of home shopping with an emphasis on providing more available homes for sale, convenience, better data and unmatched value to consumer homebuyers.

What You Need to Know:

Consumers can now search the largest and most current collection of new homes for sale at HouseX.com – convenient, safe, fast and more informed home shopping, from anywhere at any time.

House X realty only represents home shoppers and buyers – not home sellers – which means there are no inherent conflicts of interest. This structure empowers House X™ to negotiate on behalf of the homebuyer.

House X realty clients receive two to five years of free renewable electricity with any new home purchase – at zero cost; and a full one percent discount for the first 12 months of a special 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Location is among the most important factors consumers consider when purchasing a home; as such, the House X Report™ contains over 250 data insights including location, school, crime, real estate values and lifestyle – for any property address in America and helps House X clients make more informed purchase decisions.

The innovative brokerage only represents the buyer and aims to decrease the cost to own, operate, protect and maintain a home over time. As such, House X negotiates the home purchase contract and enables its customers to make more informed decisions through its proprietary House X Report™. The firm offers incentives including a one percent discounted mortgage for the first 12 months and free renewable energy.

Managing partner William Farrell speaks to the mission of House X and its customer-focused approach. "We are not only a one-stop-shop for homebuying but a true partner throughout the journey," Farrell said. "We aim to empower our customers, expand their buying power and extend support at a time when it's needed the most."

The launch comes at a time of historic low interest rates and, as a result, depleting new home inventory across the country. The House X pilot program is now available in the states of California, Florida, Georgia and Texas, showcasing over 30,000 new energy-efficient smart homes with over 10,000 available for quick move-in; the firm offers home shoppers quick pre-qualification and comprehensive neighborhood reports with over 250 crucial data points and provides free renewable energy for two to five years for its clients.

"We designed House X to put customers first – bringing our customer obsession to an industry that can have inherent conflicts of interest and is confusing," said Pete Avery, Chief Marketing Officer, House X. "We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so home shoppers can understand their options, search for homes, have more information about the location and receive unmatched value of free renewable electricity and a below-market fixed-rate mortgage."

Learn more about House X and its pilot program at HouseX.com.

About House X

HOUSE X™ is a consumer-focused residential real estate brokerage network and Smart Home Marketplace. The company empowers homebuyers with real-time listing information and better data to help them make more informed purchase decisions. The House X website features more new homes for sale, in market areas, than any other online source. House X only represents homebuyers and partners with its clients by leveraging its negotiating power on their behalf while also providing free 100% renewable electricity for 2-5 years, at zero cost to the homebuyer. House X will then help transform the home into a Smart Zero Energy Home that costs less to own, operate, protect and maintain. The company invests and helps operate licensed real estate brokerage companies in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas. House X plans to expand to 20 additional states in 2021. The company serves as the primary manager of The New American Dream Pilot Project featuring over 30,000 available new smart homes valued at over $10 billion. House X is guided by four principles: customer-first obsession, passion for innovation, delivering unmatched value to our clients, and protecting the environment now and for the future.

For more information, visit HouseX.com/about and housex.com/housextv.

House X License 82-4439324; California License CA DRE 01914791; Florida House X License CQ1061404; Florida Broker License BK347592; Georgia House X License 78380; Georgia Broker License 40541; Texas House X License 9009470; Texas Broker License 405419.

