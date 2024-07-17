Introducing Hudson Valley's Newest Luxury Destination: Klocke Estate

160-acre Sustainable Farm Spans Brandy Distillery, Restaurant, Private Event Spaces, and Interiors Designed by Ken Fulk

CLAVERACK, N.Y., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klocke Estate, a 160-acre sustainable farm, brandy distillery, and restaurant nestled in the heart of the Hudson Valley, opens its doors today. Inspired by the belief that brandy can best be understood and appreciated by experiencing it from soil-to-glass in a luxurious environment, Klocke Estate offers a transportive experience for guests - one that provides a rich sense of place, a deep connection to the land and a commitment to the centuries-old craft of fine brandy.

Klocke Estate invites visitors to experience the beauty of the Hudson Valley, the bounty of local agriculture, and the tradition of brandy-making. Klocke Estate has created a beautiful environment where guests can enjoy luxurious dining, learn about brandy and vermouth, and take in magnificent views of the Catskill Mountains, the Hudson Valley, and the Estate's vineyards and apple orchards.

"The ways we grow our apples and grapes, care for our land, distill and age our spirits, and apply our craft create a cycle of enrichment, sustainability, respect, and quality," said John Frishkopf, Founder and CEO. "It is my hope that Klocke Estate will not only define a new category of American Brandy in the Hudson Valley but that we will create an experiential destination and a legacy of excellence to transcend generations, positioning Klocke as a leader in the world of extraordinary spirits and elevated hospitality."

The Estate and Distillery

As an estate-made brandy, Klocke Estate begins with a sustainable and organic approach to the land. Of Klocke Estate's 160 acres, 60 have been carefully cultivated using regenerative farming methods. Klocke Estate promotes biodiversity by planting beneficial plants that provide pollinator habitats and create a balanced ecosystem of flora and fauna.

Klocke Estate will offer limited releases of unaged brandy but is primarily maturing its eau de vie in French Limousin oak barrels with an eye towards the future – brandy that will be bottled and released as it matures over time. The aroma, taste, and finish will have finesse and complexity, the depth and flavors evoking the finest brandies but manifesting the local terroir and an American style. Klocke has also developed a red and white vermouth for its launch, available exclusively at the distillery until broader distribution begins.

The Restaurant

To express the artistry of brandy and Klocke Estate's passion for its community, the Hudson Valley, and New York State, Klocke has constructed a magnificent hospitality venue. Created by legendary designer Ken Fulk, the welcoming interiors contain a full bar, lounge, dining room, and bar seating area adjacent to the distillery. The second floor rivals the first with exquisite private dining and entertaining rooms, featuring their own bar and cook's kitchen, view of the hand-hammered copper alembic Charentais still from France, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views of the estate, Hudson Valley, and Catskills.

Kristine Danks, Klocke's General Manager of Hospitality, is excited to see the vision behind Klocke Estate come to life. With deep experience in New York City restaurants and bars, Kristine has assembled a team of top mixologists, beverage experts, servers, and emerging chef Becky Kempter.

"We are thrilled to offer an elevated dining experience without an air of pretense," said Danks. "Together with Klocke Estate's founder, we have developed an exceptional and wide-ranging brandy program, spanning a variety of fruits, aging, and geographies, including France, Spain, and the U.S."

Klocke Estate is starting its pilot program of tours on Saturday, August 3rd. Initially, tours will be led by Klocke's founders and company leaders, including special tastings. Tours will be offered on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 1 pm and 3 pm. Limited to 8 people, Klocke's "Estate and Distillery Tour" will cover Klocke's history, agriculture, brandy, vermouth, and eau-de-vie-making processes.

To be part of the journey at Klocke Estate, follow @KlockeEstate on Instagram. Restaurant reservations can be made on Resy.

About Klocke Estate:

Located on 160 acres in Claverack, NY (a 10-minute drive from Hudson), Klocke Estate offers an immersive distillery experience coupled with exceptional earth-to-glass brandy and terroir-driven menu offerings. Led by a team of entrepreneurs, farmers, and craft beverage leaders, Klocke Estate is creating a luxury American brandy honoring Cognac and Calvados while remaining authentic to its locale. Klocke Estate transformed what was once a local, abandoned farm into new vineyards and apple orchards, applying principles of regenerative agriculture and land stewardship.

