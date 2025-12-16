Introducing Hundred Health: The First Truly Integrated Health Platform That Turns Data Into Personalized 100-Day Action Plans

New Platform Breaks the Cycle of Reactive Care With Actionable 100-Day Protocols Rooted in Clinical Rigor and Lifestyle Guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundred Health today announced the launch of its integrated health platform and mobile app, ushering in a new era of proactive and personalized health management. Hundred is the first platform to unify a user's complete health history, 160+ advanced lab tests, wearable data, and lifestyle preferences into a personalized, evidence-based action plan designed to drive measurable health improvements every 100 days.

For too long, health management has been fragmented and reactive. Other models promise solutions and can provide insights, but leave individuals with overwhelming amounts of data with no clear direction. Hundred was founded to close this gap, transforming complex health information into a simple, human-centered system for living a healthier life, for longer.

"I founded Hundred after discovering that my body was aging faster than expected. That wake-up call sent me down a path of advanced testing, elite medical guidance, and deep research to better understand how insights, behavior, and health span actually connect. Through all of it, one thing became obvious: even though we have access to more data than ever before, most people — myself included — were still running blind," said Tyler Smith, Founder and CEO of Hundred. "There's a huge difference between knowing your numbers and knowing how to act on them. That's the whitespace I saw. Hundred doesn't just deliver data — it turns all that information : your complete health history, biomarkers, lifestyle habits, biometrics, and wearable data into a truly personalized action plan. One that meets people where they're at, providing structure and support to make incremental changes that compound over time, improving their health today and protecting it for the long run."

Hundred delivers a dynamic 100-day protocol built from a comprehensive health profile:

Full Integration : The platform connects with 300+ electronic medical record systems, consolidating past labs, prescriptions, diagnoses, and procedures. Combined with advanced lab testing, lifestyle assessments, and wearable integrations (Oura, WHOOP, Apple Fitness), Hundred creates a complete health baseline.

: The platform connects with 300+ electronic medical record systems, consolidating past labs, prescriptions, diagnoses, and procedures. Combined with advanced lab testing, lifestyle assessments, and wearable integrations (Oura, WHOOP, Apple Fitness), Hundred creates a complete health baseline. Clinical Rigor : All insights are grounded in recent scientific research and reviewed by top clinicians to ensure each recommendation is validated, safe, and effective.

: All insights are grounded in recent scientific research and reviewed by top clinicians to ensure each recommendation is validated, safe, and effective. Personalized Action Plans : Members receive clear, actionable guidance across nutrition, exercise, and supplementation, all delivered through the Hundred app. Each protocol is intentionally 100 days, so they're achievable.

: Members receive clear, actionable guidance across nutrition, exercise, and supplementation, all delivered through the Hundred app. Each protocol is intentionally 100 days, so they're achievable. Digestible Information : Instead of overwhelming users with numbers, Hundred presents simple, lifestyle-ready steps and ongoing progress tracking.

: Instead of overwhelming users with numbers, Hundred presents simple, lifestyle-ready steps and ongoing progress tracking. Built With Healthcare in Mind : Hundred supports everything that happens between doctor visits, helping members arrive informed and prepared.

: Hundred supports everything that happens between doctor visits, helping members arrive informed and prepared. Discounted, Vetted Supplements: Members receive exclusive pricing — up to 20% off retail — on high-quality, third-party tested supplements from brands like Thorne and Momentous. Each protocol includes the top six recommended supplements with guidance on timing and dosage.

"Your health shouldn't be a fragmented puzzle of information that you only try to solve once something has gone wrong. Most people simply want to feel good and maintain a level of wellbeing that allows them to live the life they want, with the people they love, for as long as possible. Hundred is making that possible," said Sonny Mayugba, Chief Commercial Officer at Hundred. "Historically, access to meaningful, connected care was reserved for a few. We're changing that. We're putting an unprecedented level of clinical depth directly in your pocket — in a way that's clear, personal, and accessible for each individual. I've seen the cost of waiting, and I've seen what happens when someone finally gets a real, evidence-based path forward. That's why Hundred exists: to uncover what you can't see on your own, connect the dots others overlook, and give you clear direction that puts your health back in your hands."

Priced at $499 annually, Hundred provides 160+ lab tests per year across two visits either in-lab at 5,000 partner facilities or in-home phlebotomy at an additional cost, along with clear interpretation of results and a personalized 100-day protocol — a level of precision once reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Hundred is making evidence-based, personalized care truly accessible. See the benefits of the 100-day protocol and connect with the Hundred team at hundred.com and follow @hundredhealth to learn more.

About Hundred Health

Hundred Health is a fully integrated health platform that turns your health data into a personalized, evidence-based action plan to improve your health. Hundred combines your full medical history, biometrics, comprehensive lab testing, and real-time wearable data to give you a complete picture of your health. Alongside insights from top clinicians, Hundred turns your baseline into a personalized 100-day action plan with guidance across nutrition, exercise, recovery, and supplementation, rooted in scientific evidence and designed to fit your lifestyle to drive measurable and sustainable results. Founded by Tyler Smith, a serial entrepreneur motivated by his own health wake-up call and years spent working with the world's top doctors, Hundred is on a mission to make world-class, proactive health optimization accessible to everyone. Explore how the Hundred Health platform works at hundred.com and follow @ hundredhealth .

