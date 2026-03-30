INTRODUCING HYDRANGEA FROM TEA FORTÉ X DRAPER JAMES

MAYNARD, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté introduces Hydrangea, a charming collaboration with Draper James, the classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon. Inspired by Draper James' iconic Hydrangea print from their 2026 Spring Collection, Hydrangea is anchored by the signature motif, beautifully set against a lemon-yellow backdrop. The classic assortment of teas featured in this collection are bold, fruit-forward, and refreshing blends. Among the assortment is Lemon Sunshine, a new black tea blend that feels as timeless as a Southern summer day.

TEA FORTÉ X DRAPER JAMES HYDRANGEA – Photo Credit to Bryan Whitely

"This spring, we're thrilled to launch our Tea Forté x Draper James collaboration—a new line of teas that evokes the heart of our brand through signature prints, aromatic flavors, and beautiful design. It's a joyful way to welcome the new season, and we can't wait for everyone to sip and serve this delicious tea." —Jeannie Yoo, CEO, Draper James

"Tea Forté is excited to share our first partnership with Draper James, the beloved Southern lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon. Hydrangea brings together Draper James' signature hydrangea print and Tea Forté's iconic pyramids, creating a collection that captures the charm and ease of Southern living." —Meaghan Hildreth, Vice President of Marketing, Tea Forté

The refreshing Hydrangea collection blends include:

NEW LEMON SUNSHINE A bright black tea with juicy lemon and sun-kissed citrus.

GREEN MANGO PEACH A refreshing tea with ripe mango, cool peppermint, and notes of peach.

WHITE GINGER PEAR A delicate white tea brimming with ginger and pear notes.

BLUEBERRY MERLOT Layers of blueberries, sage, and hibiscus combine in this winning blend.

PEPPERMINT VERBENA Balanced and refreshing mint with hints of lavender.

Selections from the Hydrangea Collection include the Gift Set showcasing a Lemon Yellow Café cup, tea tray to hold your pyramid infuser after steeping and a Petite Presentation Box of 10 infusers (MSRP $70); Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $45); Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $35); Mini Petite Presentation Box featuring 5 infusers (MSRP $18); Single Steeps® Sampler featuring 15 single-portion loose leaf pouches (MSRP $24), and a Fiore Steeping Cup & Infuser (MSRP $35).

ABOUT DRAPER JAMES

Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents— offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. Learn more at DraperJames.com.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

Impeccably sourced teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at Tea Forte.com or follow on Instagram at @TeaForteOfficial.

Media Contact: Christie Kozak [email protected] | 978.502.5747

SOURCE Tea Forté