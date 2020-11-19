Introducing Hypervolt GO Featuring Quiet Glide™ Technology

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Hypervolt GO is TSA-approved and combines surprising power with whisper-quiet operation to provide relief wherever you roam. The GO, available at Hyperice.com and major retailers for $199, also features a 40W motor with three speeds, two head attachments compatible across the entire Hypervolt line and the premium build expected of all Hyperice products.

"When we launched the Hypervolt in 2018, it quickly became part of the athlete and fitness culture. With Hypervolt Go, we want to expand the landscape of users by introducing an even smaller and lighter weight version for everyday people that can be used anywhere," said Anthony Katz, Hyperice founder and President. "We want the Hypervolt to become as ubiquitous as an electric toothbrush- a product that health-minded people use every day as part of their body care routine."

Hyperice is on a mission to help the world move better through innovative recovery and performance technologies. No longer limited to pro athletes, consumer demand has exploded as the world wakes up to the idea that quality of life is intimately connected to movement.

"With the addition of the Hypervolt GO, we continue to deliver world class technology for the consumer on the go," added Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We're dedicated to making recovery solutions affordable and accessible for everyone, everywhere."

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

