INTRODUCING "HYPNOVELS," A REVOLUTIONARY USE OF GENERATIVE AI TO TRANSFORM BOOKS INTO MESMERIZING ANIMATIONS

In four simple steps, any author can create an animation and engaging multimedia experience that would normally take months of time and enormous creative resources. Authors simply enter text from a chapter, briefly describe the book's setting, choose a visual style and narrator voice, and in just a few hours they can produce an engaging animation maintaining their unique vision — a Hypnovel that is ready and easy to share with current and untapped readers who likely wouldn't otherwise know of their title.

"We are harnessing the amazing power of AI to help authors worldwide better promote their books and engage more readers," says Rob Wrubel, co-founder of Silverside AI and Founding CEO of pioneering search engine, Ask Jeeves.

For readers, Hypnovels represents a new way to experience books aimed at making reading interesting for the ficklest audiences. "There are a lot of AI applications out there trying to turn words into movies," says PJ Pereira, award-winning advertising veteran and founder of Silverside AI. "But not this one. Hypnovels define a new language, created specifically to attract people to books."

The idea for Hypnovels was born when Pereira used AI to promote his sci-fi novel, The Girl From Wudang . He realized the same format could be used with other books, if what he did was turned into a tool simple and flexible enough to tell different kinds of stories. "As an author and creative, I know the power of a beautiful visual to bring people into a story," says Pereira. "Through AI, we could bring the same production value exclusive to big advertisers, into the hands of authors everywhere."

The Hypnovels platform is a unique blend of AI and creativity, using several forms of AI combined into one: GPT4 for interpretation, Stable Diffusion for animation, Eleven Studios for voice, and multiple individually created artistic styles.

But Hypnovels' real value is the way these technologies are tuned to enhance the reader experience. "As an author, I want my readers to form their own images in their minds. The Hypnovels animations we generate are a companion that intensifies the experience," says Pereira.

Because great visuals work only if they are seen, Silverside is partnering with BookTrib , a leading online literary platform for readers and a marketing engine for authors and publishers. With 30 years in the business of book publishing and promoting authors' works, Meryl Moss, creator of BookTrib as well as President and Founder of Meryl Moss Media Group, a literary media relations and marketing firm, sees Hypnovels as a gamechanger in the sharing and promoting of literary works. "Through the magic of AI, authors and publishers have an entirely new way of attracting and engaging readers to their content," Moss says. "Readers will lose themselves in new literary works through this innovative melding of words and visuals. And classics will receive a whole new life that will delight existing fans and attract new ones to these fresh interpretations."

Examples and more information can be found at hypnovels.com .

About Silverside AI:

Silverside AI, a subsidiary of Pereira & O'Dell in collaboration with Serviceplan Americas, is an AI innovation and incubation lab based in San Francisco. Positioned at the intersection of creativity and technology, Silverside AI is committed to fostering collaboration, experimentation, and innovation in the global design, advertising, and marketing industries.

About Pereira O'Dell:

Pereira O'Dell is an independent creative agency that lives for the big swings. We believe that it's in that pursuit of finding something bigger, something better than what exists, where we discover what really matters to people and brands. Founded in 2008 by Andrew O'Dell and PJ Pereira, Pereira O'Dell is a full-service creative agency with offices in San Francisco and New York. Clients include IHOP, Manscaped, The AdCouncil, Zelle, Adobe, and several brands under the General Mills umbrella. Pereira O'Dell has amassed over 100 respected Advertising and entertainment awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, D&AD, One Show, ANDY, Effie, and an Emmy Award.

