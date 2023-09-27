Introducing ICLFE's Interbank Liquidity Exchange™ - Risk Management Safety Net for Banks and Credit Unions

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary approach by Jorge H. Coloma, the architect behind the Brokered Deposit Market and FAIC Securities.

Amidst rising concerns over liquidity risk management1, the Interbank Contingent Liquidity Funding Exchange (ICLFE) recently introduced a unique market-based cooperative platform, the Interbank Liquidity Exchange (ILE). The platform allows depository institutions to comply with increasingly stringent regulatory liquidity management mandates and is intended as strong support for existing sources of reliable contingent funding.

"In an unpredictable economic landscape, financial institutions need more than just traditional tools for liquidity management," said Coloma. "They need resilient, reliable solutions. Which is why we are committed to helping the financial sector with contingent funding they can count on while increasing their profitability."

A Market-Driven Solution for Regulatory Compliance

During a time marked by economic uncertainty and increased scrutiny from regulators, liquidity management has emerged as a top priority for banks. Recent events have underscored the volatility of traditional funding sources, making it imperative for financial institutions to diversify and solidify their contingency funding plans (CFPs). The challenges of maintaining liquidity are compounded by fluctuations in deposits and the unreliability of conventional credit lines, emphasizing the critical need for robust, multiple sources of contingent funding.

ICLFE's innovative platform enables depository institutions to issue reciprocal irrevocable standby letters of credit (ISBLC) to one another. Designed to kick in only during a certified "liquidity event," ISBLCs provide a dependable, decentralized funding source without the unpredictability of conventional credit lines, which can be altered or canceled during financial crises.

"It is common for secured and unsecured lines, advances and repurchase agreements to be reviewed periodically and terms changed significantly, or even cancelled, in times of distress. Our platform helps solve this issue with a contingent funding safety net you can count on, even in the most tumultuous times. That's what ICLFE brings to the table," Coloma explained.

Strategic Advantages for Financial Institutions

Robust Contingency Funding: Compliant with Liquidity Coverage Ratios (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratios (NSFR), the platform ensures that institutions meet regulatory requirements.

Affordable Membership: A single low annual fee covers participation, with no hidden costs or additional requirements.

A Proven Approach to Pressing Challenges

Recent years have seen financial regulators like the FDIC, OCC, and Federal Reserve tightening their scrutiny on liquidity risk management. ICLFE's approach stands out as a market-driven, industry-led solution, aligning closely with what federal oversight entities are actively seeking.

"Financial institutions must proactively manage liquidity risk, diversify their funding sources, and maintain a solid contingency plan. Our program offers a viable, cost-effective way to do exactly that," said Coloma. "Visit out platform today to learn more about how we can help."

About Interbank Contingent Liquidity Funding Exchange (ICLFE)

ICLFE is a member-based network of federally insured depository institutions. The patent-pending Interbank Liquidity Exchange™ provides ISBLCs to fund deposits while offering contingency funding of $10MM, $25MM, or up to $100MM depending on an institution's particular needs and size. Learn more at: www.ContingentFunding.com.

