Introducing IDS, a new company from IPD built to revolutionize the connection between owners/operators, assets, and service channels

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPD, the leading supplier of high-quality replacement engine replacement parts, is excited to announce a new company called Industrial Digital Solutions (IDS). IDS was born from the folks at IPD who have been working with independent engine rebuilders to make high quality engine parts for diesel and natural gas engines since 1955. IDS was formed to simply and intelligently connect assets with owners, managers, and service channels to increase efficiency, reduce fuel costs, and prevent downtime.



"IPD has a history that's over 65 years old working with engine parts," Michael Badar shared, President of both IPD and IDS. "Our customer base told us that they see plenty of services that will connect and monitor your assets, but most are overly complex and expensive. We wanted to develop a digital solution that's easy to use and affordable."



The first product that will be available in early April is TruckRx. IDS is partnering with South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops as their technology provider to deliver the easy-to-use interface that provides a simple solution for immediate diagnostics on your smart phone or tablet. "Over the years we've had many conversations with IPD about working together and we are proud to supply the technology for TruckRx," Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops stated.



TruckRx works with all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks. Vince Barbarie, IDS's Chief Technology Officer sums up how TruckRx works: "Just plug the TRX-Link device into a diagnostic port and it sends fault codes and what parts are needed to fix it. The truck driver can email fault codes and productivity reports to service providers via the TruckRx mobile app. We have a future version in the works that adds cloud connectivity to TruckRx and are developing a product offering called MachineRx that is engineered for off-highway equipment."



TruckRx app will be available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Those interested in learning more about IDS and their first product TruckRx can visit www.idsrx.com or email [email protected]rx.com



About IDS



IDS was born from the folks at IPD who have been working with independent engine rebuilders to make high quality engine parts for diesel and natural gas engines since 1955. IDS's goal is to revolutionize small to midsize fleet management to improve productivity, dramatically cut downtime, reduce fuel costs, and prevent catastrophic failures by intelligently connecting assets, owners, operators, and service channels.



About IPD



IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service, superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel® and Waukesha® engine applications.



About Diesel Laptops



Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic software and equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. We pride ourselves in being the diesel diagnostic experts and providing customers with world class customer service.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12902303



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE IPD