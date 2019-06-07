Introducing IKIN, The Company Bringing Personalized 3D Holograms To Life

"With the introduction of RYZ we are excited to show the world a completely new way of interacting with holographic technology right in the palm of their hands," said Joe Ward, CEO, IKIN. "We firmly believe that the launch of RYZ will lead to significant advances in visual technology and will impact how both consumers and businesses leverage it."

RYZ will enable vivid, immersive free-standing holograms with lifelike sharpness of light to be generated from the user's smartphone that can be recorded and replayed. The holograms will be volumetric and manipulatable, giving people the opportunity to interact with 3D images as if they were real life objects. RYZ will also give consumers the opportunity to convert any 2D image into a 3D Hologram. All texts, photos and videos can be converted through RYZ into holograms.

"Humanity is at the heart of everything that we do," said Taylor Griffith, CTO and Founder, IKIN. "RYZ is the first of a suite of products which we believe will revolutionize how content is created and viewed and will change how humankind interacts with technology."

To date, IKIN has raised over $5 million in private funding. For more information, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

Based in San Diego, IKIN, Inc. is pioneering how each of us will imagine, interact, play and live. Positioning the company in "3D and Beyond," the company's mission is to provide every person on the planet with the affordable tools necessary to enjoy stunning holographic projection environments in the palm of their hands without the need for goggles or headwear. In 2020, IKIN Labs will introduce RYZ, the world's first true 3D hologram platform. Created in collaboration with the top names in hologram development, RYZ will be the only product that allows you to view and interact with true holograms. Ryz is your digital life brought to life in deep, immersive 3D. For more information, please visit www.ikininc.com.

