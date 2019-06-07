Introducing IKIN, The Company Bringing Personalized 3D Holograms To Life
SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IKIN, Inc. announced that it will be the first company to design a truly interactive, high-quality, and affordable holographic eco-system, in which, every person on the planet will be given the necessary tools to create, interact, touch and feel stunning holographic environments right in the palm of their hands. This new form of Holographic Augmented Reality (HAR), will be called RYZ and will utilize a new visual environment technology called 'photon mapping'. The RYZ platform will provide every user and developer the unique ability to map volumetric holographic projections over carefully analyzed environments, creating a truly unique visual experience and will allow them the ability to genuinely manipulate their personal environments in never before seen ways.
"With the introduction of RYZ we are excited to show the world a completely new way of interacting with holographic technology right in the palm of their hands," said Joe Ward, CEO, IKIN. "We firmly believe that the launch of RYZ will lead to significant advances in visual technology and will impact how both consumers and businesses leverage it."
RYZ will enable vivid, immersive free-standing holograms with lifelike sharpness of light to be generated from the user's smartphone that can be recorded and replayed. The holograms will be volumetric and manipulatable, giving people the opportunity to interact with 3D images as if they were real life objects. RYZ will also give consumers the opportunity to convert any 2D image into a 3D Hologram. All texts, photos and videos can be converted through RYZ into holograms.
"Humanity is at the heart of everything that we do," said Taylor Griffith, CTO and Founder, IKIN. "RYZ is the first of a suite of products which we believe will revolutionize how content is created and viewed and will change how humankind interacts with technology."
To date, IKIN has raised over $5 million in private funding. For more information, please visit www.ikininc.com.
About IKIN, Inc.
Based in San Diego, IKIN, Inc. is pioneering how each of us will imagine, interact, play and live. Positioning the company in "3D and Beyond," the company's mission is to provide every person on the planet with the affordable tools necessary to enjoy stunning holographic projection environments in the palm of their hands without the need for goggles or headwear. In 2020, IKIN Labs will introduce RYZ, the world's first true 3D hologram platform. Created in collaboration with the top names in hologram development, RYZ will be the only product that allows you to view and interact with true holograms. Ryz is your digital life brought to life in deep, immersive 3D. For more information, please visit www.ikininc.com.
