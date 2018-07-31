Introducing Import.io Insights - enabling you to visualize and analyze web data directly in the Import.io application

Customers use Insights to:

Understand the price distribution of products across product categories and retailers.

Track how product prices change over time.

Display geographic locations on a map combined with web data about those locations.

Compare customer sentiment across brands and items.

And much more…

With Import.io Insights, you explore and analyze web data with a variety of report types including column, line, area, scatter, trend, and map. Dashboards display the key reports on one screen for a quick view of primary metrics you are tracking. Reports and visualizations are automatically updated when web data is updated, so you always have reliable, accurate insights from web data to make critical decisions about your business.

The right visualization goes a long way to understanding the most complex data. With Import.io Insights you no longer have to download your web data in order to achieve insights from web data. You can move directly from getting accurate and reliable web data to understanding it without leaving your web browser. Visit Import.io for more information.

