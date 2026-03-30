INTRODUCING: Inaugural OIKOS All-Strength Team Featuring Roster of Elite Athletes to Inspire the Unstoppable

OIKOS is announcing a team of reigning champions and trailblazing athletes on social media to inspire individuals on their own strength journeys.

OIKOS – America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand, now with protein shakes, is launching a roster of elite athletes as part of its OIKOS All-Strength Team, spotlighting partners who embody resilience and purposeful strength.

– America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand, now with protein shakes, is launching a roster of elite athletes as part of its OIKOS All-Strength Team, spotlighting partners who embody resilience and purposeful strength. The OIKOS All-Strength Team reflects the brand's belief that strength isn't measured only by trophies, but by consistency, recovery and how you fuel your body every day.

Exclusively on social, OIKOS All-Strength Team athletes will share their stories of perseverance, showcasing how the right tools and high-quality protein can help you feel unstoppable.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's #1 high-protein yogurt brand, OIKOS is committed to supporting all strength journeys, whether it's achieving a new personal best, regaining confidence after a setback or simply seeking the strength to fuel everyday life. OIKOS complete protein helps you train, recover and grow on the field, at work, at home or wherever life takes you.

OIKOS

With the announcement of the OIKOS All-Strength Team, the brand is expanding how it shows up for fans, spotlighting inspiring moments of strength that extend beyond competition. The OIKOS All-Strength Team is a curated group of athletes recognized not just for performance, but for resilience, recovery and how they fuel strength before, during and after the game. Unlike traditional sports honors focused on stats or titles, the team celebrates strength in all its forms.

With a variety of innovative, protein-packed options – from high-protein Greek yogurt with impressive macros to convenient shakes that deliver complete protein – OIKOS helps individuals fuel their bodies, empowering them to pursue their own version of strength. By spotlighting the real work – training, recovery and everything in between – OIKOS shows why STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®!

"At OIKOS, we believe strength is as unique as the people who pursue it. The OIKOS All-Strength Team exists to redefine what it means to be strong, recognizing athletes not only for winning, but for what it takes to show up every day," said Victoria Badiola, Senior Vice President of OIKOS at Danone U.S. "We are here to fuel every moment, empower every story and help you realize your potential, so you can feel unstoppable."

The inaugural OIKOS All-Strength Team will be announced exclusively on official OIKOS social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Fans can expect behind-the-scenes training moments, recovery rituals, and personal stories that show how complete, high-quality protein fuels strength in real life. Follow along to meet the team and see how OIKOS helps to power their strength.

About OIKOS ®

OIKOS® is a part of Danone U.S., a Certified B Corporation®, and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein options because STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®. OIKOS knows protein and has something for anyone looking to fuel their strength no matter where you are in your journey. With a variety of complete-protein packed options across cups, shots, drinks and shakes, OIKOS provides offerings that support strength – whether on the field, at the gym, at home, at work, or anywhere on the go. Visit OIKOS.com to see the full portfolio, and join Team OIKOS on social, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, OIKOS®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

Contact:

Phil Crimaldi

[email protected]

SOURCE Danone U.S.