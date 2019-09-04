Introducing Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms®, The Newest Addition to Kellogg Company's Plant-Based Portfolio

"As more consumers are choosing a 'flexitarian' lifestyle and actively reducing meat, we're thrilled to be extending the MorningStar Farms portfolio with a delicious and satisfying meat-like experience," said Sara Young, General Manager, MorningStar Farms, Plant-Based Proteins.

The new Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms items, available in grocery stores and foodservice beginning in early 2020, include:

Plant-based burger patties, refrigerated

Plant-based Chik'n tenders, frozen fully prepared

Plant-based Chik'n nuggets, frozen fully prepared

"We know that about three-fourths of Americans are open to plant-based eating, yet only 1 in 4 actually purchase a plant-based alternative2," Young said. "So, the intent is fully there, but it hasn't necessarily been followed with action. We know the number one barrier to trying plant-based protein is taste. These consumers are still seeking the amazing taste, texture, and sizzling qualities of meat but want a better alternative for themselves and the planet."

MorningStar Farms has been a category leader for more than 40 years, producing some of America's most-loved and most-eaten plant-based foods from burgers and chicken to breakfast sausage and corn dogs. Its mission is to make plant-based eating more accessible and enjoyable. MorningStar Farms delivers roughly 90 million pounds of plant-based protein to people all over the country. MorningStar Farms has often been the first meat-alternative product people have tried and it is proud to be the plant-based protein brand with the highest consumer repeat rate. Nielsen data shows that when shoppers try MorningStar Farms first, they're more likely to come back for more3 — thanks to the great taste, variety of options, affordable prices and how easy it is to find in stores.

The new Incogmeato™ by MorningStar Farms plant-based portfolio will hit retail meat cases in grocery stores and foodservice in early 2020. Sold in the refrigerated meat case, the 4-ounce plant-based patties are made with non-GMO soy. The plant-based Chik'n tenders and nuggets, also made with non-GMO soy, will be placed in the freezer section next to traditional chicken offerings, making them easy for consumers to find. All MorningStar Farms foods are clearly labeled as plant based.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

