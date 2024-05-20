Introducing INFINITY 2000: The Ultimate Portable Power Station

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a leading solar energy solution company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation —— the INFINITY 2000, a revolutionary portable power station designed to redefine the possibilities of green energy.

INFINITY 2000 delivers a robust 2200W output with 2048Wh of capacity, users can expand the battery capacity to an impressive 6144Wh.

Growatt INFINITY 2000 Portable Power Station

Each expansion battery operates independently for charging and discharging, distinguishing Growatt from others whose expansions must depend on the main unit.

INFINITY 2000 features a durable LiFePO4 battery with a long lifecycle of 4,000 cycles and is equipped with 15 versatile outlets, including a NEMA TT-30 plug for campground power and a 30A Anderson Outlet for DIY projects. INFINITY 2000 ensures you stay charged and connected in any situation. You may charge the INFINITY 2000 through AC power or solar panels for maximum convenience. It achieves a full charge in just 1.6 hours with fast wall charge capability, alongside a quiet charging feature for minimal disturbance during indoor and nighttime use.

The Emergency Power Supply (EPS) function provides immediate startup and automatic AC load activation post-power outage, offering unrivaled assurance for those emphasizing emergency preparedness.

The INFINITY 2000's self-heating function operates in extreme cold conditions -22℉ which ensures continuous power and charging capabilities even in harsh weather conditions.

"We're thrilled to unveil INFINITY 2000, continuing our commitment to innovation," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt. "With its distinctive features, the INFINITY 2000 reflects our dedication to innovative solutions that transcend existing product limitations and address real-life power consumption challenges."

INFINITY 2000 will be available for purchase starting 20 May 2024 on Growatt INFINITY 2000.

About Growatt

Growatt is a leading energy solution provider, being a solar pioneer brand with more than 11 years, dedicated to delivering reliable, sustainable, and versatile products to empower individuals and businesses worldwide. With an impressive track record of delivering cutting-edge renewable energy solutions, Growatt strives to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the future of power. For more information, visit Growatt Official Website .

