Introducing Influyente: A Performance-Driven, Full-Funnel Marketing Agency for Multicultural Audiences

Catalyzed by strong market demand, Refuel Agency spins off new multicultural agency, driven by AI insights and a network of multicultural influencers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet growing demand for multicultural marketing expertise, Refuel Agency has launched Influyente, a new agency specializing in precision-targeted campaigns that authentically engage diverse consumer segments. Backed by the 35+ years of experience of Refuel Agency, a leader in marketing to niche audiences, Influyente provides a full suite of services designed to connect brands with the growing diversity of consumers in the U.S. market. As cultural experts, Influyente combines a deep understanding of Hispanic, Black, and diverse audiences with data-driven insights to craft compelling narratives that resonate.

Influyente is a performance-driven agency dedicated to connecting brands with multicultural audiences.

"To win in today's market, it's not enough for brands to simply acknowledge multicultural consumers—they must engage them in meaningful, relevant ways that drive deeper connections and business growth," says David Mesas, VP of Growth and Strategy at Influyente. "Influyente goes beyond surface-level demographics to uncover the motivations and complexities of diverse audiences, driving measurable business outcomes through authentic, targeted engagement."

Influyente's team of experts craft winning campaigns using cutting-edge media solutions, proprietary data, strategic partnerships, and a network of vetted multicultural influencers—supported by the power of AI. This high-powered approach ensures deeper engagement, stronger brand loyalty, and maximum ROI.

Influyente is also the driving force behind the Hispanic Media Alliance (HMA), a comprehensive network designed to empower thousands of Hispanic media providers by connecting them with national brands and simplify media buys for brands looking to authentically connect with the Hispanic consumer group.

"We are more than just an agency; we are cultural insiders," says Mesas. "Our passion for empowering diverse voices drives us to create authentic and relevant campaigns."

About Influyente

Influyente by Refuel is a performance-driven agency dedicated to connecting brands with multicultural audiences. We are cultural experts and strategic partners committed to creating authentic connections that drive results. Our integrated approach spans creative, media, and strategy—leveraging pre-tested messaging to reach the right person at the right time for campaigns that truly resonate. Influyente has locations in New York, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit https://influyente.com.

About Refuel

Refuel Agency is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences. For over 35 years, Refuel has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies, as well as most top 100 agencies and hundreds of boutique agencies. All campaigns are based on Refuel's audience intelligence and an omni-channel approach that may include digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Refuel Agency is headquartered in Princeton with locations in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.refuelagency.com.

Media Contact:

Christina O'Toole

(805) 690-7010

[email protected]

SOURCE Refuel Agency