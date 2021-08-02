Introducing INOVUES: Transforming Building Facades and Windows Without Replacement or Disruption

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most existing buildings today are over 20 years old and have thermally inefficient windows responsible for up to 40% of building energy loss. Upgrading the windows in buildings has, until now, been a massive undertaking, involving months of tenant disruption and high costs from construction, removal, and disposal. Many building owners have chosen not to move ahead with facade and window retrofits because of these challenges, despite the significant cost savings from energy efficiency.

But a new invention, the INOVUES window retrofit system, removes those obstacles by offering an alternative solution that provides the same benefits of full window replacement at a fraction of the cost and without disruption to the building or occupants. Its non-invasive retrofit technology enables the windows and glass facades of buildings to be upgraded and incorporate the latest energy-saving and smart glass innovations without removal or replacement. INOVUES' overglaze system, which gets securely mounted on the existing window glass and incorporates a new high-performance glass panel, can transform energy-inefficient single- and double-glazed windows into high-performing double- or triple-glazed systems, providing up to 10 times higher thermal insulation.

INOVUES Glazing Shields are specifically designed for commercial window and curtain wall systems and can be installed from the exterior or interior of the building without removing, replacing, drilling, or altering anything at all. Once installed, they create a hermetically sealed desiccated cavity between the original glass and the newly added glass to prevent internal fogging (i.e., condensation on the interior surfaces of the glass), unlike any other window retrofit product. INOVUES' patented and field-proven Glazing Shield™ system has been successfully tested per the ASTM and AAMA industry standards by Intertek.

"INOVUES' customers in various climate zones such as Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles have already reported positive outcomes because our system met their needs for energy efficiency and thermal comfort at a fraction of the cost of window replacement and without disruption," said Founder and CEO Anas Al Kassas, an architect and facade system engineer as well as inventor of the INOVUES system.

Backed by one of the world's largest building products companies Saint-Gobain, INOVUES received several national and international awards for its innovative technology and was featured by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy in their 2021 Climate Action Playbook as a solution to remedy the significant energy loss from windows in existing buildings — the largest end-user of energy in the U.S. and many other countries.

"For more than 350 years, Saint-Gobain has been adapting to an ever-changing world by turning challenges into opportunities," said Minas Apelian, Vice President, Internal and External Venturing, Saint-Gobain. "With centuries of innovation in building materials as our guide, we believe INOVUES will disrupt the market by providing technology that both presents cost-savings for the consumer and is also energy-efficient to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in."

There is a pressing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings in New York and other cities, as well as save building owners money during the post-COVID rent crunch. INOVUES' high-ROI, low-carbon innovation can solve multiple problems at once.

Available with a variety of glass tints and performance options, including smart glass and embedded transparent PV, INOVUES' Glazing Shields can save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve occupant thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the building.

Webinars are offered to explain the benefits of INOVUES' patented insulating glass retrofit technology; you can sign up at the link here.

The public is also invited to visit INOVUES and learn more about this innovation at booth 1324 at the Buildings Owners and Managers' Association (BOMA) International Conference in Boston this October.

For more information, visit the INOVUES website.

About INOVUES:

Founded in 2017, INOVUES is an award-winning climate-tech startup that is working to make 20th-century buildings more efficient and sustainable by retrofitting the facades and windows with the latest energy-saving and smart glass technologies without replacement or disruption.

Media Contact:

Hannah Miller

[email protected]

303-520-5737

Related Images

inovues-logo.jpg

INOVUES logo

SOURCE INOVUES