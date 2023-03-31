Introducing inSIGHT Mobile Machine Displays

Now is the time to pair your working machines with our best-in-class compact and ergonomic flagship display for automation.

NORCROSS, Ga., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STW Technic, an award-winning provider of electronics and software for automation, digitalization, and electrification of mobile machines, today announced the release of their flagship display model for mobile machines – the inSIGHT Display – an incredibly robust yet lightweight display engineered for virtually any mobile machine application first introduced at ConExpo/IFPE 2023.

Unapologetically Bright

"Our primary focal point around designing this display was to be sure that it could work in any environment," says John Sibiski, Director of Sales & Marketing of STW Technic. "To accomplish this, we worked our partners on creating a display that can be used both in-cab or on the exterior of machines where sunlight is at its harshest – all without heavily impacting visibility." All models of the inSIGHT display from STW Technic come standard with a backlight specification of 1000 nits.

Visible at Nearly Any Angle

inSIGHT Displays from STW Technic all come standard with a viewing angle of 170o – keeping critical information in view for machine operators no matter where the display is ultimately mounted. "Paired with our brightness level, this ensures that our customer's custom display applications are never out of sight," says Sibiski.

A Variety of Models for All Environments

"Our goal was to keep as many flagship features as possible on every inSIGHT display model," says Sibiski. "Display brightness, a superwide viewing angle, and high contrast are standardized across the entire lineup." inSIGHT Displays from STW Technic today come in three different models in a variety of sizes to fit virtually any mobile machine manufacturer or OEM's unique needs.

The inSIGHT display is available today in the following models:

inSIGHT S4

Screen Size: 4.3 inch (480 x 272 pixels)



Contrast Ratio: 800:1



Viewing Angle: 170 o



8 RGB illuminated touchkey buttons

inSIGHT S7

Screen Size: 7 inch touchscreen (1024 x 600 pixels)



Contrast Ratio: 800:1



Viewing Angle: 170 o



10 RGB illuminated touchkey buttons

inSIGHT S12

Screen Size: 12.3 inch touchscreen (1920 x 720 pixels)



Contrast Ratio: 1100:1



Viewing Angle: 170 o



4 RGB illuminated touchkey buttons



1 Encoder (rotary push-button)

"This display was also designed with a modular rear housing – which you can see on the inSIGHT S7 and S12," says Andres Rojas, Director of Engineering & Product Development at STW Technic. "This allows for further development of additional display sizes in the future – all on the same platform."

"For a more in-depth experience, we also have starter kits available for each model," said Sibiski.

inSIGHT Display Starter Kits include the following items:

Display variant of choice (4 inch, 7 inch, or 12 inch model)

Plexiglass mounting panel for desktop display

RAM Mounting arm set (sized per display chosen)

For more information on inSIGHT Display Starter Kits, please contact STW Technic's sales team.

Interfacing with Mobile Machines

"Where our displays start to differ, besides size, is in the interfacing options each displays comes with," says Sibiski. "Depending on application needs, there are a number of variants for each model to fit those requirements best." inSIGHT Displays are available today in the following interface configurations:

inSIGHT S4 [PN 100001380]

1 x M12



1 x CAN

inSIGHT S4 [PN 100001381]

2 x M12



1 x CAN



1 x Ethernet



1 x USB

inSIGHT S7 [PN 100001384]

2 x M12



1 x CAN



1 x Ethernet



26 Pin Connector (TE Connectivity SUPERSEAL 1.0, Male)



1 x USB-C



1 x microSD

inSIGHT S12 [PN 100001385]

2 x M12



1 x CAN



1 x Ethernet



26 Pin Connector (TE Connectivity SUPERSEAL 1.0, Male)



1 x USB-C



1 x microSD

STW Technic asks that you inquire with their sales team on any interface requirements outside of these available variants, as they may be able to accommodate. Custom colored rear housings are also available if minimum order quantities are met.

About STW Technic

STW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. We partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. We offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. We also provide solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine.

