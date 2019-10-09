Introducing InSource X0 Solutions™ Packaged IoT for Industry

InSource X0 Solutions™ is a revolutionary approach for allowing customers to utilize the latest industry 4.0 technology, without a huge capital investment. And the best part of these solutions is that they are scalable. You can place our solutions in one facility or spread them across your entire enterprise with one unified view.

"We have worked with many clients who are in tough situations. Machinery controls are proprietary, making it extremely difficult, using traditional methods, to pull downtime or other process data from the production lines. Our X0 Solutions leverage shadow sensing and low cost Industrial IoT devices and collect the data for negligible investments," says Jeff Miller; Director Smart Manufacturing and Innovation at InSource Solutions.

InSource X0 Solutions are completely agnostic to any SCADA or PLC control system. Pre-engineered to leverage industry leading technology, they help you leapfrog digitization maturity levels faster. InSource X0 Solutions are a frictionless approach to operational improvements. Most essentially, we coach your teams on how to use the information at their fingertips to improve performance. We take care of your data, so that you can take care of business.

"InSource X0 Downtime is a revolutionary approach to OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) solutions. Our team has harnessed key technologies from Industry 4.0 like IIoT, Cloud computing from AVEVA and advanced cyber security to deploy a technology-as-a-service OEE platform that costs 80% less than traditional solutions. Our Subscription service means you only pay for results while the InSource team monitors and maintains the underlying technology," says Brian Premock, Director of Business Development at InSource Solutions. "We are currently offering X0 Historian, X0 Downtime and X0 Health packaged solutions with additional packages available later this year. This is an exciting time in manufacturing."

About InSource Solutions

InSource Solutions simplifies success for industrial environments. We revitalize manufacturing with digitization solutions and services that align industrial operations with business outcomes.

