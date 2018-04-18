Introducing INSZoom Canada Pro and Enterprise Editions- Change the Way You Process and Manage Immigration Cases

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INSZoom announced today the worldwide release of INSZoom Canada Pro and Enterprise editions. INSZoom Canada editions are especially designed for Canadian immigration law firms, corporations, nonprofits, universities and hospitals. INSZoom Canada editions will help Canadian immigration legal professionals and lawyers, and specialists in the immigration domain improve their efficiency and productivity.

After two decades of success as a global leader, INSZoom is very excited to serve Canadian customers. INSZoom Canada editions allows its users to capture applicant data and auto-populate it across all immigration forms including those with the barcodes such as IMM 1295, IMM 5710, IMM 5257, IMM 008, and others. INSZoom e-filing technology allows users to populate data into online forms such as Express Entry and others. INSZoom updates immigration forms within 72 hours of official release. Learn more about INSZoom Canada editions here.

"Our law firm had already been using INSZoom for our U.S. files for 6 years, with amazing results. The Canadian product turned out to be no different. Our lawyers and paralegals have been using INSZoom for uploading documents, populating forms and tracking deadlines for all of our Canadian immigration files. The system is extremely user-friendly and highly reliable. Thank you, INSZoom! Canada loves you," said Anna Di Stasio from New Era Immigration, a leading Montréal based immigration law firm.

"Several Canadian immigration law firms and corporations reached out to us to develop a solution designed exclusively for Canada market. We're so excited to offer a robust immigration case management solution for Canada. INSZoom Canada editions utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) Canadian data center, which will give our Canadian customers the ability to secure client data within borders," said Umesh Vaidyamath, CEO of INSZoom.

INSZoom's cutting edge technology will give its customers the ability to manage immigration cases with automation, increasing their efficiency, and productivity.

About INSZoom: INSZoom, is the leading provider of Immigration case management and compliance management SaaS-based solutions. INSZoom offers end-to-end, cloud-based case management solutions to immigration law firms, corporations, nonprofits, hospitals, universities and others. To learn more about INSZoom, call us at 925-244-0600 X 1 or sales@inszoom.us. Visit us at www.inszoom.com

Media contact:

Fazela Begum

193608@email4pr.com

(925) 380-1710

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-inszoom-canada-pro-and-enterprise-editions--change-the-way-you-process-and-manage-immigration-cases-300632531.html

SOURCE INSZoom

Related Links

https://www.inszoom.com

