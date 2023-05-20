Introducing Intel® Authorized GEEKNUC Online Store

News provided by

GeekNUC

20 May, 2023, 10:05 ET

TAIPEI, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKNUC, the Intel® global authorized Partner Alliance Titanium Member, launched its online experience store on May 1, 2023. 

GEEKNUC specializes in marketing Intel® NUC devices, covering all NUC products released by Intel in recent years. It seeks to unite global NUC enthusiasts and create a gathering place for them to stay informed about the latest NUC news and discuss usage with other NUC users. As an Intel Partner Alliance Titanium Member, GEEKNUC provides first-hand sales channels for stable quality service in the competitive market.

Continue Reading

GEEKNUC is dedicated to offering customers innovative technology, reliable quality Intel® NUC devices, and various industrial solutions to enrich every person's life. Customer satisfaction is the top priority for GEEKNUC, and it provides a comprehensive range of services.

Intel® NUC packs the power of the latest-generation, full-size desktop PCs into an incredibly small form factor. With a wide range of powerful processors, fast memory, massive storage, multiple screen support, and Intel® support and warranty, these reliable and flexible mini PCs are perfect for home entertainment, personal efficiency, business productivity, educational experiences, and professional industrial design.

So why wait? Get an Intel® NUC from GEEKNUC and make it your go-to companion for everyday life. The latest NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon is available to pre-order on the GEEKNUC official store only for $799 and will be shipped before May 30 Customers in the US can expect to receive their devices within three days of delivery.

The Arena Canyon provides the perfect combination of size, performance, reliability, and versatility needed to drive modern businesses. Powered by the 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1360P with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics eligible, it offers a 22% increase in CPU performance and a 15% boost in GPU performance compared to the 12th generation, delivering top-notch performance for home and office use.

The Arena Canyon is a feature-rich device with a plethora of I/O options, boasting dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual Thunderbolt 4, and four USB ports, enabling multiple-screen displays. Networking is effortless with its 2.5Gb LAN port, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless wireless connectivity.

Come to GEEKNUC and get the exclusive Intel® NUC product you want, the best shopping experience you expect, and the latest dynamic news you need - all in one place!

Find GEEKNUC here
Web: www.geeknuc.com
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE GeekNUC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.