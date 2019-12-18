Introducing Investors to Breakthrough Bio-tech Companies: Frost & Sullivan Releases Q3 Equity Research for Investors to Make Informed Decisions

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact us at no cost to learn more about them or to tell us about companies you want covered at: equity.research@frost.com.

Summary of Q3 Highlights:

Itamar Medical: (NASDAQ / TASE: ITMR)

Continues to penetrate the market in key geographies; third quarter revenues increase 33% to $8.1M; SoClean will purchase a minimum of $4.5M worth of WatchPAT ONE devices in 2020; expanded coverage of WatchPAT in seven more Blue Cross Blue Shield plans; we forecast 2019 revenues at $31M. Full Report HERE

Entera: (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Turning Injections to Pills. Entera Bio is positioning itself as one of the leading oral delivery companies of large molecules and biologics; The company is advancing rapidly in its enrollment for the Phase 2 study of EB613 for osteoporosis treatment and recently announced on positive results from its Phase 2 study of EB612 for hypoparathyroidism. Full Report HERE

Kadimastem (TASE: KDST)

ALS Treatment: Positive High Potential Results. Positive interim results from first ALS cohort (Cohort A) indicating significant slowdown in ALS deterioration, Kadimastem will announce its phase I/IIa clinical trial results (end of 2020). Kadimastem also announced on Successful Preclinical Results (cell therapy treatment for Insulin-dependent Diabetes). Full Report HERE

DNA Biomedical Solutions: (TASE: DNA)

We see investment potential in DNA's share, focusing on (NASDAQ:ENTX) ,subsidiary of D.N.A, is positioning itself as one of the leading oral delivery companies of large molecules and biologics. Due to an ongoing arbitrage, investment in TLV:DNA is a highly cost effective way to be exposed to Entera stock. Full Report HERE

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. : (NASDAQ / TASE: ORMP)

Oral Insulin Instead of Shots. Oramed announced on positive results from its Phase IIb study in oral Insulin for Type 2 Diabetes patients; financially, Oramed is stable with strong ability to promote its clinical/regulatory plans. Full Report HERE

